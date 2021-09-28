Three Lessons from IBM on Designing Ethical AI Technology





IBM is well on its mission to develop and advance ethical AI technology. A new report, co-authored by the World Economic Forum and the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, details these efforts. The main lessons for other organizations in this area are:

For the past two years, the World Economic Forum has worked with multiple stakeholder groups to promote technology ethics under the project “Responsible Use of Technology.” This group highlighted and identified the need to share best practices in responsible design, development, deployment, and use of technology. To this end, we have launched a series of case studies featuring organizations that have made significant contributions and progress in technical ethics. Earlier this year, we launched this series by delving into Microsoft’s approach to responsible innovation.

The second edition of this series focuses on IBM’s journey towards ethical AI technology. The insights gained from this effort are detailed in a report entitled “Responsible Use of Technology: IBM Case Study,” co-authored by the World Economic Forum and the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University. The following is an overview of the important lessons learned from our research and IBM’s historic journey to ethical technology.

1. Trust employees to think and act ethically

When Francesca Rossi joined IBM in 2015 on a mission to tackle AI ethics, she convened 40 colleagues to investigate this topic. The work of this group of employees has begun an important chapter in IBM’s ethical AI technology journey.

Click to enlarge

Image: IBM

Initially, the group researched and published a treatise entitled Learning to Trust AI Systems. In this treatise, the company is making a series of efforts to deepen its understanding of AI and implement ethical development of AI. One of these efforts is to set up an in-house “AI Ethics Committee” to discuss, advise and guide the ethical development and deployment of AI systems. Under the leadership of Dr. Rossi and IBM’s Chief Privacy Officer, Christina Montgomery, this board is responsible for globally governing the company’s technical ethics efforts. However, a centralized ethics and governance committee is not sufficient to oversee more than 345,000 employees working in more than 175 countries. All employees are trained in the “ethics by design” methodology, and all IBM business units are also required to adopt this methodology. The AI ​​Ethics Board relies on a group of employees called “focal points.” These employees have an official role in supporting the business unit on ethical issues.

There is also a network of employee volunteers called the “Advocacy Network”, which promotes a culture of ethical, responsible and reliable technology. Empowering employees is an important part of making technology ethics work at IBM.

Image: IBM

2. Commercialization of values ​​and principles related to AI ethics

To put ethics into practice in an organizational setting, you first need a commitment to values. To this end, IBM has developed a set of “principles and pillars” to direct research and business towards supporting the critical values ​​of AI. The implementation of these principles and pillars has led to the development of technical toolkits that allow ethics to penetrate the code level. IBM Research has created five open source toolkits for everyone to use.

1. AI Explainability 360: 8 algorithms to make machine learning models easier to explain

2. AI Fairness 360: A set of 70 fairness metrics and 10 bias reduction algorithms

3. Adversarial Robustness Toolbox: A large set of tools for overcoming a series of hostile attacks on machine learning models.

4. AI FactSheets 360: To make the AI ​​model transparent, the fact sheet collects data about the model in one place. This includes examples of FactSheets and the methodology for creating them.

5. Uncertainty Quantification 360: A set of tools for testing the reliability of AI predictions, helping to set boundaries for model reliability.

Any organization can make principles and other ethical commitments, but it must be operational to achieve them. These toolkits help IBM fulfill its unique ethical commitments, and by making them open source, IBM wants to broadly support other technology companies and the machine learning community.

3. Aim for widespread impact on AI ethics

IBM recognizes that it is not separated from the technology industry and the world. That behavior affects the reputation of the industry and vice versa, and ultimately, the entire tech industry comes together to affect human society. All this means that your stakes are high, so it’s worth the effort to get it right.

One of the ways IBM has sought to promote the widespread positive impact of technology is through partnerships with education and research organizations and multiple stakeholder organizations.

In the field of education, IBM launched P-TECH in 2011. This is a program that works with IBM mentors to help build skills that are applicable to high school careers. Ultimately, you can join a paid summer internship at IBM and enroll in an associate degree program for free.

At the university level, IBM has several partnerships with schools such as Notre Dame-IBM Tech Ethics Lab to support the undervalued community of STEM subjects and their teachers and improve the relevant curriculum. .. By working with research institutes, IBM is creating communication channels that include training next-generation technology professionals and facilitating discussions of ethical concerns between academia and industry. increase.

IBM is a founding member of several multi-stakeholder organizations, including the AI ​​Partnership for the Benefits of People and Society (2017) and the Vatican’s “Roman Call for AI Ethics” (2020). IBM is also working on many World Economic Forum initiatives related to AI ethics. This includes the Global Future Council on AI for Humanity, the Global AI Council, and the Global AI Action Alliance.

In addition to these institutional partnerships, individual IBM employees also participate in the IEEE Ethics in Action Initiative, Future of Life Institute, AAAI / ACM AI, Ethics, and Society conferences, and the ITU AI for Good Global Summit. ..

IBM considers it worth the time and money to support many of these initiatives for at least three reasons. First, IBM is committed to educating people and society about how technology and AI work. Well-educated societies, especially well-educated decision makers, can make better decisions about the future role of AI in society.

Second, IBM wants to get feedback from society about how AI is impacting the world. In this way, IBM can respond more quickly to the social impact of AI and act more quickly to prevent or respond to harm. This helps ensure that AI is truly fulfilling its promise as a useful technology.

Third, IBM and its employees are committed to developing, deploying, and using AI to benefit the world. By ensuring that society is educated about AI and that technology companies know about the direct impact of AI on society, AI is more likely to be directed to proper use.

More and more people are looking at ethical and responsible innovation for a long time. Often, they and their organizations make these ideas an integral part of corporate culture. All of these efforts are helping to make AI a better and therefore more reliable technology.

Future outlook

IBM’s size and size allows us to invest significant resources in these important areas, but the lessons that IBM has learned about the ethical use of AI technology apply to any organization. As a company evolves and grows, it is impossible for leaders to oversee every aspect of the business. Leaders need to trust and empower their employees to make ethical decisions. Leaders need to provide principles, guidelines, training, tools, and support that enable employees to feel empowered and ready to handle ethical issues. Finally, the overall purpose of responsible technology is to have a positive impact on society. The scale and scope of impact varies from organization to organization, but goals for improving social conditions need to be consistent.

As more organizations share their experience of adopting ethical technology practices, they have the opportunity to investigate similarities and differences in their approaches. Over time, there may be ways to measure success and failure, analyzing the path to such results. This effort hopes that more organizations will be able to learn from the experience of other organizations and that everyone will adopt methods and tools for the responsible use of technology.

