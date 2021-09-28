Amazon Glow is a video chat gadget with built-in games to keep kids interested.





Amazon never avoided creating weird gadgets that needed a bit of explanation, but the new Amazon Glow may win the award for the weirdest thing in a few years. A video conference device that also has a built-in desktop projector. The idea is that young children quickly get bored of video chat and wander away, leaving their distant relatives staring at an empty screen. As a result, Amazon Glow can project games, books, or puzzles onto a table where your child and his parents (or grandparents) can play together.

The widespread release price of Amazon Glow is $ 299.99, but for now, anyone who wants Amazon Glow should sign up for an invitation-only program (starting price is $ 249.99). It comes with a 1-year Amazon Kids Plus content service and a 2-year warranty against all damage and spills. It also comes with a set of interactive tangram shapes that kids can use to solve puzzles. The first unit will ship in mid-October and will only ship in the United States.

Setting up Amazon Glow is probably the first challenge for parents. Because Amazon has a characteristically good parental control, in order for the device to work, parents log in and set up a list of trusted people that their child can call using the device.

Amazon Glow. Image: Amazon

However, there is an additional challenge that this is not the only device that needs to be set up. On the other side of each call, parents or grandparents need to install a custom Amazon Glow app on their tablets that runs on iPad and Android tablets, and Amazon’s own Fire tablet is coming soon. It works on the phone, but it’s not ideal for them.

Therefore, parents theoretically learn how to set glows, teach their kids the basics (Amazon says it targets kids aged 3-9), and finally tell their parents and relatives about the tablet app. I need to teach you how it works.

What may be visible to the tablet user on the other end of the call. Image: Amazon

The glow itself is designed to sit on an indoor table, preferably not too close to a brightly lit window. It has an 8-inch screen for video chat and projects a second screen onto the 19-inch flat white mat that came with the device (Amazon promises to be relatively easy to clean). The child can tap the speed dial button on the front screen to call relatives, from which it works like any other video chat app.

However, the video chat app has a shared display mirrored on the remote iPad where you can see the child projected on the table. The display has several different activities. There are books, games, puzzles, and some basic learning apps. All of this is within the Amazons Kids Plus ecosystem, and it’s unclear how much Glow can be done when the included one-year subscription expires. (Usually, Kids Plus costs $ 2.99 per month.)

The bundled Amazon Kids Plus subscription comes with a variety of books and other apps projected onto a 19-inch virtual screen. Image: Amazon

Some of the interactions seem to be really neat. The book is animated with cartoon characters such as Disney Frozen, Toy Story, Sponge Bob Square Pants, Dora Explorer, and Sesame Street. You can solve the puzzle together. There is also a drawing app. The projector uses an infrared sensor to track the child’s hand so you can tap and draw on the mat. Also, another camera is pointing down so that the child can put a toy in it, scan it, and turn it into a small object that can be incorporated into the picture.

The game includes standards such as chess, checkers, gofish, and memory matches, and Amazon says you can scale up and down the difficulty to accommodate older and younger kids. In some games, you can also replace pieces such as dragons, pirates, and dinosaurs instead of checkers.

It’s possible to drop the kid down before the glow and let him play for himself (including the screen time limit), but they had to explicitly ask Amazon if it was possible and then they had to deal with it. .. The intent here is to use it only for more attractive video calls, even though you can easily see the similarities between Glows games and other tablet-based gaming / learning systems like the Osmo.

Included tangram bit add-on. Amazon promises additional things to come. Image: Amazon

Amazon also sells add-on packs for glows, which the company uses as an example of what they expect from the included tangrams. For example, when a child combines shapes to form a shark, it is animated and swims around on a projected display.

Amazon Glow can now only call tablets. I can’t communicate with another glow. Both children and adults on the other end of the call can control the screen. There is also a physical privacy shutter switch on the right side. Pulling it down disables the microphone and covers the video chat camera.

Amazon says it started development in Glow before the pandemic began, but it seems to be a gadget designed for the current moment when it’s much harder for families to get together in the same space. Some Verge parents struggled to keep their kids involved with their grandparents in video chat, so they were curious if they could warm up to what Amazon offers.

