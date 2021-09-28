2021 Google Workspace Ecosystem Landscape and Ecosystem Guide by Happeo features leading workspace integration applications





Amsterdam, September 28, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Happeo, a social intranet built to make work a happier place, has announced the launch of the Google Workspace Ecosystem Guide. The results of this survey provide insights into who the key players are and which tools are prevalent.

This handbook contains all the information Google Workspace users need to determine which apps will benefit most, and provides a visual overview of all these tools. It’s also a guide for companies looking to adopt Google Workspace.

With over 900 apps available, the Google Workspace Marketplace is competitive. Happeo first took the analyst’s approach by narrowing down the main business categories that Workspace users would benefit from adopting the solution. Next, the tools that provided the strongest integration with Google Workspace were selected and provided a comprehensive overview. Finally, you’ve created a Google Workspace landscape map that includes all your existing tools. This visual provides a unique overview of all the tools and solutions out there, and is the first time Google has launched the Workspace Marketplace.

Lidia Lttin, Happeo’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: It will be updated every year. We know that the demand for Google Workspace integrated applications is high and we are looking forward to seeing what new solutions are coming to the marketplace. “

The guide is free and can be found on the Happeo website.

About Happeo Happeo is a social intranet designed for businesses using Google Workspace. It acts as a corporate news stream and corporate social network and integrates into a branded intranet environment. Happeo makes workplace communication seamless and makes work a happier place for everyone.

Business success in today’s world depends on the talent and corporate ability to build and maintain a high-performance digital culture in which employees lead conversations, share information freely, and drive business growth. increase. Large companies and fast-growing organizations such as Trimble, State Auto, and Randstad Sourceright use Happeo to hire, coordinate, and maintain more than 300,000 employees worldwide.

In 2019, Gartner named Happeo a cool vendor. That same year, The Next Web recognized Happeo as one of Europe’s fastest growing scale-ups. In 2021, G2 awarded Happeo the “Easy to Use” badge and the “Momentum Leader” badge. Happeo’s talent spans locations, generations and time zones to support Happeo’s continued growth. For more information, please visit https://www.happeo.com.

