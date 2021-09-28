C Suite Career Advice: Sanjay Castelino, Snow Software





Name: Sanjay Castelino

Company: Snow Software

Job title: Chief Product Officer

Location: Austin, Texas

Sanjay Castelino is Snow’s Chief Product Officer and is responsible for overseeing Snows’ entire product life cycle, from strategy and development to launch and continuous innovation. He is a leader in B2B products, marketing and operations, with over 20 years of experience growing his business from early start-ups to public companies. Prior to his role as CPO, Castelino was Chief Marketing Officer of Snows, leading all marketing functions and helping to define the company’s product strategy. Prior to joining Snow, he was Vice President of Marketing and Revenue Operations at Spiceworks and Vice President of Product Marketing and Administration at SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI). ..

What was the most valuable career advice you received? Focus on outcomes and outcomes, not current activities or roles. Focusing on results is more valuable to your employer and allows you to learn and solve problems that you couldn’t solve before.

What was the worst part of the business advice you received? I don’t know someone actually said this, but I see people doing this: chasing the next big salary. Go to places and dive into roles for what you want, not what you are paid for.

What advice would you give to someone starting an IT / technology career? Plan changes: Technology changes, role changes, and work style changes. The only constant is change. That’s a cliché, but it’s also true. If you’re new to it and don’t accept it, IT and technology can be a painful place for you.

Did you always want to work in IT / Technology? I’ve always been interested in technology, but when I was in high school I wanted to be a physicist. But eventually I realized that I enjoyed solving different kinds of problems, and eventually I realized that some of the most difficult problems had nothing to do with technology.

What was your first job in IT / Technology? As a college student, I worked for General Motors on EV1, doing rapid prototyping (think of very expensive 3D printing) and finally testing a simulation model. It was good to be exposed to a wide range of technologies at an early stage, and I was able to concentrate on the areas I enjoyed most.

What are the common misconceptions about working in IT / technology? It’s funny, everyone is joking that if you work in technology, you can repair people’s computers! Of course, if you work in technology, you’ll probably find that you’re always familiar with the latest consumer technology. It has so far been off the mark for many in the industry.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to become an executive? First, there’s no way to an executive-level position, so if you’re looking for an answer, you’re probably asking the wrong question. He reiterates that the role of executives is not to be functional, but to solve business outcomes. Your job is to help your team do great things, not vice versa. So I say you need to learn how your business adds value to your customers and how you make money to pay your employees to create that value. That context is very helpful in understanding how to add value to your business and start your journey.

What are your career ambitions, and have you still reached them? Personally, I enjoy solving big problems with great people and learning new things in the process. It may sound a bit ideal, but that’s what wakes me up in the morning. Taking one of them out isn’t very interesting. Given that explanation, I can clearly say that I have not reached my ambitions.

Do you have a good work-life balance in your current job? I find this term interesting because it is often interpreted as separate and discrete work and life. It feels balanced to me, but it’s generally because work and life are well integrated, and I choose which one to raise.

If anything, what will change about the route your career path has taken? I don’t think Id will change things. There are many paths I think I could follow. Some have made me richer, some have allowed me to live in another place, and others have landed in another industry. I was happy with where I was and the trip was fun along the way.

Which do you recommend: Coding bootcamp or computer science degree? I don’t think I have a recommendation without understanding your goals and constraints. I believe a four-year degree teaches more than coding, so if your goal is simply to learn coding, a degree is not required. In my view, the degree teaches you the skills to work as a team, opening you up to new people and cultures that you may not have been exposed to and broadening your horizons. You will also learn about coding.

How important is a particular certification? In general, I think qualifications are a good test for people early in their careers, but after five years I’m more interested in what you’ve done than the qualifications you have. If you are certified and have not used those skills for 5 years, they are guaranteed to be out of date.

What are the three skills or abilities you are looking for in a future candidate? Of course, there are always certain role-dependent skills, but I’m interested in a few other things. Are you ready to learn? Are you willing to get after the consequences of me hiring you? Are you adaptable?

What keeps you away from the candidates? Some candidates talk too much. Instead of answering the questions the interviewer asks, they want to tell you everything that matters to them. Also, people who take all credit for their achievements. We guarantee that none of us could find our own whereabouts. If it doesn’t tell you who helped you, how, and what mistakes you made along the way, it’s a red flag.

What are the most common mistakes candidates make in an interview? How can I avoid those mistakes? Be genuine and do your homework. It’s such a common mistake that someone thinks you’re telling you what you want to hear, or that they love your company / product, but what you like Asking two more questions about why they are confused. If you appear in an interview, make sure you are ready and be yourself.

Do you think it’s better to combine technical and / or business skills? Well, a while back I told the engineering team that I had abandoned my code license even though I was tinkering at home from time to time, so I have to say my business skills. That said, I’m proud to be able to keep up with the team most of the time.

