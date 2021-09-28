A year later (and many updates)





Illustration: miHoYo

Just a year ago today, Genshin Impact was released. We took almost six months to pandemic the coronavirus, but looking back now, I can’t imagine my adventures starting in any other way. Teyvat’s fantasy world has become my safe harbor in a year full of sadness, uncertainty and disappointment.

Politicians lied about normality in front of the camera, but we knew we would never return to normality in the pre-pandemic world. The entire industry was declining. Medically vulnerable people will never enjoy the same level of freedom as before. And the American rebels have permanently threatened the legitimacy of our election process. But even when the world was suffering from a catastrophe, I had no choice but to mourn a small experience that I could no longer have. I missed eating shrimp crackers with my friends in the car I rented. I wanted to complain to politics with a cup of ramen. None of them was possible while the deadly virus was spreading all over the world.

Instead, I slid in the air with amber and spent time mining crystals with a razor. Genshin Impact was the distraction I needed. The game has taught me how to go beyond escapism and endure the worst years of my life. With its rich open world and the soft melody of its soundtrack, my relationship with Genshin Impact was defined by comfort. Unlike the limited space in my bedroom, the landscape was mostly open and tidy. With the sound of elastic brass instruments and whimsical flutes, even combat felt less threatening. The world of Teyvat was calm, but the world of pandemics was more hostile than ever.

The developers promised us to explore seven different countries, but I wanted to stay in the city-state of Mondostadt. There was no shortage of wild boars to hunt, secrets to discover, and chests to collect. Since certain dungeons were only available on certain days of the week, I felt the structure of a world where time had almost collapsed. At that time, Mondostadt felt immortal, so I hesitated to leave.

But the traveler was looking for his lost sister, and I couldn’t keep her waiting forever.

G / O media may receive fees

Genshin is a game with the theme of longing for old friends and places that no longer exist. Nowhere is this clearer than the soundtrack, where the wind and moon-blessed nostalgic melodies of the Ones Cup were the constant background of my journey. The immortal gods of Teyvats and their sacred servants are anxious for something that may never exist. Listening to past friends and stories of past civilizations, I felt that Genshin was telling the anxiety that Id had a hard time dealing with during the pandemic.

Our old world has collapsed from deliberate negligence. Of course, we try to save it. It is the duty of everyone who lives on the dying planet. However, as climate disasters approach steadily, the chances of failure become zero. And new strains of coronavirus can threaten us meaningfully at any time. What if I fail? What if the protagonist never finds his sister again?

Genshin Impact is careful not to promise a happy ending. This is because the character does not have all the answers and the world is not completely kind. But during the year, a particular theme emerged. Before sending travelers to find the most important person in his life, the god of freedom told him: the destination is not everything. Zhongli reminded me with his stable baritone while I was pondering the best place to catch fish: every journey has a final day. Please do not hurry. Over the months, most repetitive voice lines were at risk of being stale and annoying, but his reminders were what I always needed. Please do not hurry.

Illustration: miHoYo

So Redditors and YouTuber complained that Genshin Impact was too light for the endgame content, but I stopped. I grinded resources only when I felt like it, and took a month’s break when I didn’t. I skipped half of the first major event in the game. Despite the increased drop rewards, we have refrained from raising world-class difficulty for half a year. Once settled in a pandemic life, the quarantine settled. I didn’t know how the coronavirus would end, but I still had a life to live.

I wasn’t in a hurry.

In 2020, I was nominated for the prestigious Indie Game Awards. After struggling for two years in ambiguity, I was sent to San Francisco for the award ceremony. I met a game designer I respected from afar and they recognized me as equal. I was looking forward to the future for the first time in a few years. I’ve come closer to my dreams in my life.

By March, the event was cancelled. I went back to where I started and sent a one-way work email to the endless expanse of the Internet.

There is an expression in Chinese :. In other words, the chance is to knock only once and never come back. It felt like the pandemic had closed the door forever on my face. For a year I lived in a closed world where everyone needed to be completely stationary. Borders have been closed and full-time jobs have been exhausted. I used to be a bright star, its light was extinguished.

Many people couldn’t meet, so there were many plans that didn’t come true. Similarly, there were many characters that were not available in the gacha of that year. I started playing Genshin Impact for Diluc, but he didn’t arrive in my account. But even without his flaming ability, I had to find a way to defeat the ice enemies along the way. Like I had to connect my life for some reason, even though it was blocked.

I made the most of the pandemic year. I had a freelance job in my bedroom. I didn’t have Diluc so I made Bennett. Instead of expecting miracles, I built my life around what I had. And since some friendships were lost during the pandemic isolation, I was grateful that Id had the opportunity to spend time talking to his old friends. Even when she couldn’t summon Gagne during her banner event, the game gave her the opportunity to interact with her during her powerful character quest. The free play model of the game meant to endure even more lost connections with your favorite characters. However, in order to survive as a disappointing game, Genshin Impact must provide some comfort to the player in the face of those disappointments. 2020 was a year of terrible disappointment. Genshin Impact helped me navigate them.

And perhaps that’s why many of my friends are still playing Genshin Impact. It’s a game about managing expectations, not fixing all hopes to one unlikely result. Even if you don’t get the best statistics from the Genshins Artifact Dungeon, the azure blue sky seen by Starsnatch Cliffs will remain beautiful forever. And if you listen carefully while traveling, the wind will surely bring you a hopeful melody.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/one-year-with-genshin-impact-1847760685 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos