Innovate Birmingham celebrates 5th anniversary at The Magic City

Innovate Birmingham helps meet the demand for The Magic City technology.Photo by Nathan Watson of Birmingham

Over the past five years, a local technology partnership and non-profit organization, Innovate Birmingham, has increased demand for local technical talent by providing the tools and training needed by underserved residents of central Alabama. In response, we have made great strides in the community.

In honor of their success, we spoke with a few graduates, faculty and staff to see how Innovate Birmingham has evolved over the last five years.

Innovate Birmingham: Life Changes Since 2017 Innovate Birmingham Data Analysis Boot Camp Class Students. Photo by Innovate Birmingham

In 2016, a coalition of more than 15 community partners and more than 30 employers in Birmingham came together with one unified belief. Talents are evenly distributed to the community, but opportunities are not. This new partnership was designed to help solve two problems in the community.

Meet the demand for fast-growing technicians in the region. Take advantage of the unemployed and potential unemployed in central Alabama.

That year, a network of communities and employer partners rallyed their brains to support the first Innovate Birmingham cohort, including:

Covalent, a local software development boot camp, provided the curriculum and experience instructor for the first Innovate Birmingham software development course. Generation, a national training program, has helped provide Innovate Birmingham’s first-class best practices, curriculum, and other support. Birmingham’s Alabama and Innovation Depot helped build the Innovation Depot’s Innovate Birmingham classroom and equipped each classroom with the necessary equipment.

“In the early days of Innovate Birmingham, the pace was fast and exciting. The environment was undoubtedly innovative and rugged as we were learning how to respond when faced with many challenges. He often said, “I’m making an airplane while flying an airplane.” Throughout the first year, we were still identifying ways to complete the team and improve the structure and role of the team. Thankfully, we had a strong team of diverse backgrounds with all the skills needed to lay the foundation for an organization for success. “

Haley Medved Kendrick, Former Secretary-General of Innovate Birmingham Connecting with Local Employers Innovate Birmingham works with community partners to host job fairs. Photo by Innovate Birmingham

So what makes Innovate Birmingham different from other workforce development programs? It must be an unwavering commitment to their graduates. Since the start of the program, Innovate Birmingham has partnered with dozens of local employers such as BlueCross BlueShield, Alabama Power and Regions to provide students with the resources they need to succeed.

Click here to hear from three local businesses that employ Innovate Birmingham graduates.

Whether you’re offering internships, staging mock interviews, mentoring, holding job fairs, or even hiring graduates directly from the program, Innovate Birminghams’ employment partners really make this program shine.

“We are very proud of Landing’s Innovate Birmingham graduates. They are the leaders of the team, helping them relentlessly carry out cross-functional projects and grow the company in new and exciting ways. Is also eager to give back to the community and has been actively involved in community involvement at every opportunity. “

Cori Fain, director of economic development and community engagement at Innovate Birmingham’s Landing Friendships, goes far beyond graduation. Several graduates of the Innovate Birmingham program.Photograph of Birmingham by Nathan Watson

While at Innovate Birmingham, each candidate will acquire more than the technical skills required to enter the workforce. In each of the 14-week programs, participants learn valuable team-building skills while building connections and friendships that will last forever after graduation.

In fact, Innovate Birmingham recently established an alumni council to bring together graduates, strengthen ties with the tech community and celebrate the spirit of Innovate Birmingham. The Alumni Association will host social gatherings, send monthly newsletters, provide additional technical training, and stay connected with current candidates for Innovate Birmingham.

The graduates in my current class have always been a big part of the program and have been part of what keeps me sane while in class. With the exception of other Innovate Birmingham participants, no one knows what it’s like to go through this kind of fast track boot camp, so graduates are encouraging and working really hard to become network contacts. .. With the rise of Covid, all classrooms have been virtualized, but we are working to find a way to connect and we encourage all other graduates to do the same.

Jeremy Shank, Innovate Birmingham Web Development Alumni, what’s next for Innovate Birmingham? Innovate Birmingham is helping to shape the future of Magic City technology. Photo by Innovate Birmingham

For the fall 2021 season, Innovate Birmingham looks forward to the next major change in the program. For example, ThinkData Solutions, one of Innovate Birminghams’ partners, was selected by CompTIA to develop a new Data + certificate curriculum and training material that is the only universal data analysis certification. Since 2022, the Innovate Birminghams Data Analytics program has made great strides thanks to its Data + certification.

Innovate Birmingham is constantly evolving and constantly meeting the needs of employers and participants. You can see its evolution in several different ways. For example, COVID-19 has been fully virtualized for over a year. As a result, more participants came from six central Alabama counties than ever before. Also, more women participated in the program. To be honest, I think the only thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to participants, graduates and the Birmingham tech community.

Innovate Birmingham, Executive Director, Katherine Zachara Here’s how to help innovate in Birmingham: We can help Innovate Birmingham help grow the Birmingham technology scene. Photo by Innovate Birmingham

Thanks to support from the Central Alabama community, Innovate Birmingham can continue to offer the program to aspiring technical professionals in the region for free. Fortunately, Innovate Birmingham makes it very easy to support their work, either individually or on behalf of a company or organization.

There are many ways to join Innovate Birmingham. We are always looking for volunteers from the local business and technical community to share our expertise by supporting professional development. These opportunities range from attending mock interviews to presenting aspects of their work, reviewing demo day presentations, or attending job fair programs.

The employer can then recruit and hire our graduates! Finally, employers can give charitable gifts to support our program of training up-and-coming technicians that Birmingham needs. As a 501c (3), all donations are tax deductible and fully invested in the program.

Innovate Birmingham, Executive Director, Katherine Zachara

Click here for more information on donating to Innovate Birmingham.

