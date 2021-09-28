Google, AWS, IBM, Microsoft and Morgan Stanley are new cloud data framework partners





Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Microsoft and other major high-tech giants are working with the EDM Council, a cross-industry trade association for data management and analytics, to create a cloud data management capabilities (CDMC) framework. created.

Over 100 companies have worked on this project. The project includes the development of comprehensive cloud data management capabilities, standards and best practices for cloud, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud implementations, as well as automatic key controls to protect sensitive data.

“The EDM Council is honored to have facilitated the development of the CDMC framework to provide auditable and certified cloud data management best practices available as free licenses to all industries,” said the EDM Council. Said John Bottega, president of the company.

CDMC was initially developed with the financial sector in mind, but has been expanded to include all industries.

Evren Eryurek, Product Management Director for Data Analytics at Google Cloud, said that as companies of all sizes and industries become more dependent on data to drive change and are forced to adapt quickly in the cloud. He said the acceleration soared.

“The speed at which a company can respond to change is the difference between a company that navigates the future well and a company that is left behind,” says Eryurek. “The CDMC framework will be a tremendous resource for companies that accelerate digital transformation and continue to rethink their businesses by effectively harnessing the power of real-time data.”

The EDM Council noted that this was one of the few hours that the four largest CSPs decided to work together on the initiative, adding that their CDMC workgroup spent about 18 months on the project. Morgan Stanley and LSEG chaired the effort.

The framework is divided into 6 components, 14 features and 37 sub-features that help organizations manage their cloud deployments.

The six components include data governance and accountability, cataloging and classification, data accessibility and usage, data protection and privacy, and data lifecycle and technology architecture.

Scott Marines, Managing Director of Amazon Web Services’ Worldwide Financial Services Business Development, said the CDMC framework will be a valuable resource for accessing comprehensive and up-to-date best practices for data management. rice field.

The CDMC framework is provided as a free license to both members and non-members of the EDM Council.

“The next important hurdle for the global financial services industry is the adoption of a set of standard best practices for data management in a multi-cloud environment, especially for controlling data privacy and compliance.” IBM’s Rajiv Chodhari said. CTO of financial services data and AI.

“The dramatic increase in cybercrime, combined with increased oversight by financial institution regulators by the client’s most sensitive data managers, is a compelling case of significant investment and coordination in this area. The EDM Council has taken an important first step in coordination. The financial services industry and its partners on these issues. “

