PING drives innovation with iron-covered digital tools





Innovation is everything for PING. The company’s origins began in 1959, when founder Karsten Solheim turned to designing better putters to improve golf games. The putter made a beeping sound when hitting a golf ball, which gave rise to the name of the company, which has become a common name for golfers around the world.

This legacy continues as PING continues to drive breakthroughs throughout its product line. These advances often come from innovations in data, computer-aided engineering tools, and high-performance computing systems. It can even be said that innovation has evolved in which inspiration is driven by technology.

The challenge for PING engineers and designers is to make their inspiration a reality. Golf equipment is constantly evolving as materials change and knowledge grows. Designing the latest putters can take some time.

Through partnerships with Altair, Dell Technologies, and Intel, PING has acquired the resources needed to apply high-performance computing systems and applications to its design strategy. As a result, PING has reduced design cycle time by 4.5 times, reduced product performance variability, improved quality, and reduced time to market.

Eric Morales, senior engineer at PING, was able to streamline the entire product development pipeline with the help of Altair Unlimited appliances built on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with Intel Xeon scalable processors. You can now run different types of simulations and multiple analytical programs at the same time. The time saved is freed up for designers, developers and engineers to innovate.

The Altair Unlimited appliance is fully managed and a turnkey for computer-aided engineering. The HPC appliance is based on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with high clock speeds and large amounts of memory, providing excellent performance for PING’s computational fluid dynamics, impact, material analysis, and acoustic analysis workloads. The appliance also includes a PowerEdge server that coordinates resources, controls storage, and runs visualization tools to provide power and performance.

Intel Technology has its own instruction set such as Intel Advanced Vector Extension 512 (Intel AVX-512) and tools such as Intel One API Mass Kernel Library (oneMKL) and Intel MPI Library distributed as part of Intel. Through, it provides consistent performance and strong integration. oneAPI toolkit. By combining these technologies, PING can achieve business goals, reduce design risk, increase creativity, and improve efficiency and quality.

PING is optimistic that as technology evolves, so does the innovation of its products. For example, continued advances in machine learning allow PING’s engineering teams to optimize their designs and accelerate innovation in less time. And innovation is why PING is chosen by so many world-class athletes. Dell Technologies and Intel’s Altair Hyperworks appliances help you innovate faster and more often.

For more information, see Driving Golf Forward with Iron-clad Digital Tools and PING Drives Innovation with Intel, Altair, and Dell.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cio.com/article/3634407/ping-drives-innovation-forward-with-iron-clad-digital-tools.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos