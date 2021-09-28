Amazon announces Halo View wearables and new Halo services to make you healthier





Amazon has announced a new fitness band and a number of health services that accompany it. The new $ 79.99 Halo View includes a color AMOLED display (similar to the Fitbits Charge 5) and a one-year Amazons Halo membership required to access more advanced analytics on the tracker. Amazon will also launch the Halo Fitness service, which offers training videos similar to Apple Fitness Plus, and Halo Nutrition, which helps with meal planning.

Amazon is marketing Halo View as a follow-up to previous Halo Band fitness trackers that didn’t include a screen. Halo View can collect large amounts of biometric data such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and skin temperature, but CNET does not collect audio data like its predecessors. Amazon has removed the microphone that the original Halo used to monitor and analyze emotions (although that feature is still available in the Halo app). Halo View can also perform sleep tracking and use tactile motors to alert you to text messages.

Halo View has a screen but no original Bands mic

Halo View comes in three colors: black, green, and purple. You can also buy additional bands, including those made of cloth, leather, and metal (Amazon promises a 15-color sports band). According to Amazon, the battery life is 7 days and can be charged in 90 minutes. This is especially suitable when used for sleep tracking. Amazon says it will be shipped in time for the holidays.

The Halo app provides access to fitness data, training, recipes and more. Image: Amazon

With a $ 3.99 / month Halo membership from the first year of free view access, you’ll have advanced features such as Amazon’s body composition scan, activity point system, sleep analysis, and Alexa integration (where Alexa devices can provide information). You can access the features. Halo collects) etc. You can also access the new service that Amazon announced today. Halo Fitness includes hundreds of cardio, strength, yoga, outdoor and mobility classes led by Halo coaches. Similar to Apple Fitness Plus, you can overlay Halo band heart rate and other metrics on your video, but this feature will be unavailable later this year.

Amazons Halo Nutrition includes a collection of recipes from companies such as Weight Watchers, Lifesum, and Amazon-owned Whole Foods, and includes Alexa integration if you plan to create recipes. You can add materials to your Alexa shopping list. According to Amazon, Halo Nutrition will be available in January 2022. Since you live in the Halo app, customers with the original Halo Band will also be able to use both Nutrition and Fitness.

If you want to know more about all the devices Amazon announced today, you can read all the coverage of the event here.

