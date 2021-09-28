Amazon Glow: This Alexa-free gadget helps kids and families play together





Amazon

At Amazon’s Echo and Ring device event on Tuesday, the company announced Amazon Glow. This is an interactive video chat device focused on helping kids and loved ones play together over the internet.

Currently playing: Watch this: Amazon Glow: Interactive projector for kids

4:24

Amazon Glow works in two parts. On the child’s side, an 8-inch display projects an interactive gaming surface onto a 19-inch white silicone mat. Amazon Glow is also equipped with a video screen that shows a remote adult on the other side of the video call. Your child can use the Amazon Parent dashboard to call anyone on a parent-configured pre-approved contact list. Parents and children can disable the microphone and close the camera shutter at any time.

Get the CNET Daily News Newsletter

Catch up with the biggest news stories in minutes. Weekday delivery.

Remote friends and family use the free Glow app for iOS and Android phones or tablets to control your child’s playmat. Amazon Glow’s two cameras capture footage of adults at remote locations. One is focused on children. The other point is to turn the mat down. The camera provides wide-angle 720p video, allowing remote adults to watch a live stream of picture-in-picture.

Read more: Amazon’s smart products are leading the market despite lagging trust in the company

Amazon

Amazon Glow includes a variety of entertainment and educational content. In addition to built-in games such as checkers and gofish, you can scan puzzles, thousands of books, and objects into your artwork and break jigsaw puzzles from your favorite toys on the screen for fun. A free drawing app is also included.

The catalog is included in your one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. After the new year, the subscription will start at $ 3 per month. Amazon has also partnered with studios for the Disney, Mattel, Sesame Street and Nickelodeon brand experiences. Carefully selected video content is available, but children can only watch the video while calling an approved adult.

Amazon Glow also comes with an accessory called Glow Bits. One GlowBit kit will be available at launch and will include a free tangram puzzle game with physical pieces. The child can complete the puzzle and watch the animation come alive on the projection mat. More Glow Bits will be sold individually after Amazon Glow goes on sale later this year.

Amazon

Alexa isn’t built into Amazon Glow, but Amazon officials said they would continue to listen to customer feedback on virtual assistants. Some Echo devices, such as the Echo Dot and Echo Show 5, have kids editions. Alexa is included in these devices with a limited children’s scope. If Amazon Glow sounds familiar, it’s because there’s also a smart lamp for kids called the Echo Glow. It’s still on sale, but don’t confuse it with this new Amazon Glow device.

Amazon Glow will only be available in the US in mid-October. There was no specific date, but the device will be priced at $ 250 at the time of deployment, up to $ 300. Customers can request an invitation to the Early Access Glow program on Amazon’s site today.

At the event on Tuesday, Amazon also unveiled the Echo Show 15, Disney’s voice assistant, a new smart thermostat, and the HaloView fitness tracker.

Currently playing: Watch this: Amazon Glow: Interactive projector for kids

4:24

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/home/amazon-glow-this-alexa-free-gadget-helps-kids-and-family-play-together/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos