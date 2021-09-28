



B2B financial services platform FINOM.de has released a survey showing the best cities in the world for business innovation. And Phoenix has proven to be one of the most innovative cities in the world, ranking 51st in the world rankings.

FINOM is the first FINOM to see if a particular city is a hub for business innovation as a company using new technologies to improve the lives of European businesses and entrepreneurs and professionals. We have decided to create an Innovation in Business Index. In addition to individual industry-level innovations such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and fintech, the study divides innovation perspectives into areas such as R & D, start-up activities, and funding availability. The resulting index provides insights into which global cities are leading the way to an ecosystem suitable for business innovation and reveals which cities are global leaders in innovation in each industry. To

FINOM CEO and co-founder Yakov Novikov is well aware that because it is a B2B financial platform, business innovation rarely occurs on its own. Throughout history, successful and innovative companies have begun developing support ecosystems in their hometowns and cities, such as Ferrari, which brought employment and manufacturing expertise to Modena, Italy almost a century ago. Later, more car companies moved to the city, fascinated by the in-depth knowledge and skilled workforce of the industry, such as Lamborghini and Maserati. This process eventually led to the creation of the so-called Motor Valley in that part of Italy. The same trend is seen today, with different cities leading the innovation outlook for different industries. According to this survey, Boston is a major city of biotechnology innovation and San Francisco is at the top of the list of green technology innovations. These cities have important industry know-how and a wealth of suppliers entering the supply chain.

100 of the most innovative cities in the world

Survey implementation method

FINOM started by creating a candidate list of 200 cities based on size and importance in the business world and narrowed it down to the highest score of 100. Next, we analyzed the cities according to two broad categories. The first category, the Innovation Area, consisted of several subfactors related to different stages of the business innovation process. The second category, Industries, looks at which cities are leading the industry’s business innovation at the industry level.

In the first category, R & D spending by companies, government agencies and universities in each city was evaluated, recognizing that R & D plays a central role in business innovation.

Next, we evaluated the industrial ecosystem of each city and evaluated the contribution of industry to the region. In particular, we looked at the employment that manufacturing and engineering companies bring to cities and whether companies in these sectors are headquartered in cities. We then analyzed the technology ecosystem to measure the diversity and maturity of this sector in each city.

Following this, we counted the number of startups that were established after 2010 and have been funded in each city since 2015, recognizing that business innovation often comes from more agile and disruptive companies. Did. The total venture capital funding received by companies in each city since 2010 is also included as a measure of local support available for innovative businesses.

In the second category, local businesses specializing in various innovative sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and green technology to understand the amount of different cities controlling the growth and development of a particular industry. We analyzed the size of the ecosystem.

The resulting index is a score-based, country-divided overview of the best global cities for business innovation.

