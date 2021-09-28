From smart thermostats to security robots, here’s everything Amazon announced this morning – TechCrunch





Amazon held an event this morning, and awesome, awesome, they announced a lot. Smart thermostat! Flying security camera! Robot companion!

Didn’t adjust or didn’t have time to catch everything? Here’s a summary of the biggest news:

Smart thermostat

Amazon has partnered with Honeywell spinoff co to build a thermostat. Residio to get it done. Of course, it’s compatible with Alexa and you can say “Alexa, turn off AC” and so on. For only $ 60 (about half the cost of the cheapest Nest), they definitely aim to cut the market here.

Echo show 15

The wall-mountable echo show, which looks like a framed photo, is intended to blend into the room while providing one-tap access to reminders, calendars, security camera views, and more. Works in portraits or landscapes. It costs $ 250

Custom sound detection

Now you can teach Alexa to recognize the new sound and take action when you hear it. The example given was to teach Alexa to recognize a beep and send a notification when the refrigerator was left open.

A little disney

Amazon’s voice assistant technology came to the “tens of thousands” of rooms at the Walt Disney World Resort hotel, and guests said “Hey Disney,” when the park opened, when the next shuttle arrived, and towels. You can ask questions such as requesting. If there’s one thing people like in a hotel room, it’s Mike. right? Who?

Amazon glow

Dedicated to the “video call with grandparents” part of the pandemic, Amazon is building interactive tablets / projectors for kids and families. An 8-inch screen connects the child to a distant family, and a built-in projector shoots the game on a touch-sensitive surface in front of it. Family members on the other side of Video Hangouts can chat and play together while interacting with the game through the tablet. Amazon has partnered with Disney, Mattel and Nickelodeon to work on the game. It will be available at an “early access price” of $ 250 and will eventually rise to $ 299.

Hello view

Amazon goes deeper into the field of exercise / health, this time launching a waterproof $ 80 Fitbit-style wristband with a built-in display. We’re also launching Halo Fitness, a collection of hundreds of streamable video workouts, and Halo Nutrition aimed at helping you plan your meals and shop for groceries.

Flying security camera

Remember the wild drone camera that Ring announced last year? A person who flies around your home to record footage while you’re away? They didn’t initially announce when they would actually be available (perhaps because they wanted to wait until everyone got out of the way to see Half-Life), but the company is now invitation-only. It states that it will be purchased at.

Ring virtual security guard

Ring launches a subscription monitoring service for doorbells and outdoor cameras. When you grant access to a particular camera, Ring’s Virtual Security Guard Agent tunes to live feeds, communicates with viewers, triggers sirens on your device, and calls emergency services. You can respond to alerts.

Ring site security

Ring is also building a special kit of hardware tailored specifically for construction and contractor sites. It comes in a luxurious hard case for moving the system between sites, useful for tasks such as monitoring whether the gate is open or closed. And it’s all orange, because it’s construction!

New flashing one

Amazon acquired Blink in 2017 and another security camera maker at Ring in 2018. Rather than consolidating the two brands into one, Blink generally remains a more affordable line. This morning, they announced a $ 50 smart doorbell with 1080p video and two years of battery life, a $ 40 floodlight mount for existing outdoor cameras, and a $ 50 solar panel mount.

Update Note: Some of the prices were wrong here, but they have been fixed.

Astro

Amazon is making a robot that rolls around your home like a Wally with a little Alexa. Initially sold to “Day One” users for $ 999, it will eventually rise to $ 1449. There’s a lot going on here, from home mapping to security features, so you’ll probably need to check out the Brian Heater details here.

