Chinese commercial satellites are discovering meteors and aurora

A small commercial satellite in China detects meteors affecting the atmosphere and photographs the aurora.

The Yangwang 1 (“Look Up 1”) satellite, which belongs to the Beijing-based space resources company Origin Space, was launched in June along with three other satellites. Yan Wan 1 has used visible and ultraviolet observations to detect near-Earth asteroids using a small optical space telescope.

But satellites are discovering more than rocks in space. On August 29, the satellite captured an aurora over the South Pacific, an image of the aurora. Observations were made in the hope that charged particles would reach Earth following the solar flare that occurred on August 27.

During the three months in orbit, Yangwang 1 also detected and imaged the meteor as it collided with the Earth’s atmosphere, causing telescope-visible streaks and flashes. In addition, the satellite has discovered objects such as the Chinese space station Mir Core Module, which moves in the satellite’s field of view.

This satellite was developed by Shenzhen Airlines Space Dongfang Satellite Co., Ltd., a division of China’s Institute of Space Technology (CAST), a major state-owned satellite manufacturer in China. Origin Space states that it plans to use Yangwang-1 to create a “treasure map” of potential space resources as part of a grander plan for space resource utilization.

A GIF showing the aurora seen by Yang Wan 1 over the South Pacific Ocean on August 29, 2021.

A still image of the aurora taken by Yang Wan 1 over the South Pacific Ocean on August 29, 2021.

A still image of the aurora taken by Yang Wan 1 over the South Pacific Ocean on August 29, 2021.

A meteor that collapses over the western Pacific Ocean on August 8, 2021.

A meteorite that was seen entering the atmosphere of Central Africa on August 10, 2021.

A meteorite that was seen entering the atmosphere of Central Africa on August 10, 2021.

A meteor entering the atmosphere of the Tibetan Plateau on August 10, 2021.

In April, the company launched the satellite NEO-1, which was designed to release and collect small targets to simulate the capture of small asteroid masses.

The next step is a planned lunar mission named NEO-2, which will be launched in 2022. When the mission was first announced, the satellite was launched into Earth-centered orbit and planned to gradually orbit before it finally reached it. Crash into the moon. (India’s Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission also first entered geostationary transfer orbit before reaching the lunar orbit.)

Origin Space ultimately aims to mine space resources for use on Earth. Around 2025, the NEO-X mission attempted to use the net to capture a small near-Earth asteroid, according to the company’s timeline.

Japanese company ispace is also working on the development of lunar resources. However, the required technology and market reality means that such companies face difficult challenges in achieving their goals. Both early US ventures Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries have been acquired in recent years, moving away from their previous highly ambitious asteroid mining goals.

