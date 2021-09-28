Amazon, Google, Microsoft and IBM create cloud data controls





The financial industry has long been interested in the potential benefits of cloud computing, such as reducing costs, increasing flexibility, and simplifying information technology management, but is preserved in security, privacy, compliance, and. I’ve been plagued by problems with overall control of sensitive data. Public cloud. These concerns were rekindled by a data breach at Amazon Web Services / Capital One in the summer of 2019.

The group, which includes the four largest cloud computing providers, has created a set of best practices for managing data in the cloud.

On Tuesday, an industry data management group called Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, Google, and the EDM Council announced an attempt to address this. Technology giants have created frameworks that financial companies, cloud providers, and other companies can use to establish discipline in the way data is stored, used, and managed in the public cloud. Perhaps more importantly, this group also sets up cloud provider ratings and certifications, so banking clients can ensure that vendors are framework compliant.

The Cloud Data Management Functional Framework has been developed over the last 18 months by the EDM Council Work Group, which includes participants from companies in the financial industry and consulting and technology companies, including the four largest public cloud providers. Chaired by executives from Morgan Stanley and the London Stock Exchange Group, project management will be provided by Capco. The EDM Council was originally a data management group in the financial industry, but has recently included members from other industries such as the automotive industry.

The framework has 14 sets of controls that require strong data governance. For example, one control must fill in the ownership field for all sets of sensitive data. In other words, someone is responsible for sensitive data, which is purposeful, timely, complete, undamaged, undamaged, and does not violate data sharing and retention rules. You need to make sure that.

Another control requires data owners to understand the jurisdiction implications of cross-border data movement and the region-specific storage and usage rules for specific datasets. This is a type of weed work that must be done not only to keep data secure in the cloud, but also to comply with various regulations around the world surrounding the movement, sharing, storage, and use of data.

Soren Mortensen, IBM’s global director of financial markets, who helped drive this initiative, said cloud security and privacy aren’t the only things. It covers many other complex areas of how to manage your data cloud, such as cataloging data, classifying data, verifying governance and accountability of data, and identifying how to track data usage in the cloud.

The project began with Morgan Stanley donating the first data framework, Mortensen said. This was a set of best practices established by the Bank of New York for its own management and data exchange. Some working groups have evolved the framework into something that banks and other companies can use.

The EDM Council plans to present a new framework to regulators around the world with the support of IBM Promontory, IBM’s Risk and Compliance Consulting Department.

This group appoints a set of partners to certify cloud providers and other technology companies that adhere to the principles of the framework. IBM will be one of those partners.

