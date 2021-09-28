Echo Show 15, Smart Thermostat and Glow: New Alexa Product Description





Amazon has announced the Echo Show 15, the largest smart display ever. It has all the usual characteristics of an Alexa smart display, but aims to be a kind of digital whiteboard.

Alongside the new Echo, Amazon has released several updates throughout its product line. In particular, Blink announced the $ 49.99 video doorbell and Ring launched the Alarm Pro. To my surprise was the announcement of Astro, a long-rumored robot with Alexa built in.

But now it’s breaking down everything else that Amazon announced during the event. And it starts with an echo show aimed at spots on your wall.

Amazon

Amazon takes a different approach than its predecessor at the Echo Show 15 ($ 249.99; amazon.com).

The thinner is designed to hang (vertically or horizontally) on a wall and features a 15.6-inch 1080p display with an anti-glare coating. The area of ​​the screen is paired with borders and frames, much larger than the previous Echos, and in a way similar to Sony frames.

The Echo Show interface supports both touch and voice. Amazon gives you a little more customization of the interface you can choose from widgets such as shopping lists, smart home controls, sticky notes, and even third parties. Similar to voice-controlled Alexa Skills, there is an open API and SDK for developers to create widgets. You can choose from two sizes of widgets. This allows you to design and maintain the optimal layout. Even better, if you are using a ring doorbell or blink camera, motion alerts may appear as picture-in-picture.

In that sense, Show 15 feels like the control panel of a smart home intersects with a digital whiteboard. It’s basically a grid system where you can place elements in blocks. They are also launching a shared family calendar that will be the centerpiece right out of the box.

Echo Show 15 also has a Visual ID, and Alexa can customize the experience based on the user using the device. Optional, but enabled, the Show 15s camera will be able to scan and recognize your face. In this way, when you look at you, you can change the interface to match your taste and customize Alexa’s response to your queries. VisualIDs are not exclusive to Show15 and will be expanded to other EchoShow devices. Similarly, the updated user interface will be visible on other Show devices in the near future. Keep in mind that on smaller screens you will need to swipe to access the widget.

Show 15 may be the perfect Echo for watching content on a larger HD display. Amazon already offers Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more, but TikTok (dancing is delighted!) And Sling TV are coming soon. It also has built-in speakers, but don’t expect a crazy amount of bass here, as Show 15 is much slimmer and thinner than Show 5, 8, or 10.

Another piece of the puzzle is the Amazons AZ2 neural edge processor. This is a 2nd generation chip created by Amazon and is built on what is in the 4th generation Echo. The upgraded processor should allow the Echo Show 15 to respond quickly to queries and questions, making it faster and more natural than previous Echos. You can also use AZ2 Neural Edge to handle Visual IDs completely on your device. That is, this information is never sent to the cloud. Yes, at the Echo Show 15, you can ask Alexa anything you can think of like any other Echo.

The Echo Show 15 costs $ 249.99 and is available in just one color, including a white matte and black frame around the screen. You can sign up now to receive notification of your order. Like last year’s Echo Show 10, you’ll be able to order within a few weeks. Amazon sells stands and mounting kits for an additional fee. If you don’t want to echo the walls, Show 10 or Show 8 is a great alternative.

Amazon

If you’re looking for a smart (and relatively affordable) way to regulate the temperature in your home, Amazon is deploying an Amazon smart thermostat. Created in partnership with Honeywell, this $ 59 thermostat aims to work with Alexa to make things as hot and cold as you like. For example, a thermostat can usually automatically adjust the temperature based on home or on the go. And good night, speaking of Alexa, the thermostat can lower or raise the temperature based on the tastes you set.

Smart thermostats are one of the cheapest devices of its kind, but most thermostats tested range from $ 150 to $ 250, and even budget choices (standard Nest thermostats) are $ 129. At first glance, Amazon’s new budget options seem a bit more streamlined than the ones we’ve been using. For example, Alexa alone, but while many competitors support both Alexa and Google Assistant controls, you can also create more detailed temperature schedules for each day of the week. Still, its low price is attractive and I was looking forward to seeing how the smart thermostat overlaps with our favorite smart thermostat. In the meantime, you can now pre-order for $ 59.

Amazon

Amazon has a lot of devices that allow you to make video calls with your loved ones, but the new $ 249 Amazon Glow gadget is specially built for parents and guardians to enjoy compelling games with their fair kids. This unique-looking device combines an 8-inch video call display with a 19-inch touch-sensitive surface to display games, videos, and interactive storybooks.

The idea is that kids have an interactive surface to play with while parents and loved ones are watching. Glow activities include children’s books, classic games such as chess and checkers, and digital drafting boards. This gadget has an object scan feature that allows kids to scan real-world objects and turn them into virtual jigsaw puzzles. There are also hybrid physics digital activities such as GlowBits that challenge kids to solve puzzles by placing physical blocks on a digital board.

Glow has many parental controls, including the ability to select exactly which contacts your child can do. You can see who your child has contacted via the Amazon Parent Dashboard and use the onboard privacy shutter to disable the device’s camera and microphone.

Glow is certainly a unique take on a typical Echo Show device and can be useful for parents looking for ways to stay involved with their children from afar. We had a good experience with video calls on Amazon’s previous devices, but Glow’s success ultimately results in the quality of the games and experiences it contains. Amazon Glow is also available in Early Access for $ 249, and you can invite them to buy now.

