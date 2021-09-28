Splitgate updates bring improved cloaking and quality of life





Wait, are both Splitgate players red and shooting at each other?Image: 1047 games

Developer 1047 Games has released a major update to the popular portal shooter Splitgate. This patch introduces some quality of life improvements and bug fixes, and adds two important tweaks that make the game a little easier to play. An option to change the color of the armor of friends and enemies, and the ability to cloak objects. ..

If you’ve played Splitgate before this update, you’re keenly aware of how difficult it is to see people. Whether you’re sprinting through Lavawell or jet-packing the stadium, your enemies aren’t very visible, especially as the default colors (blue for allies, red for enemies) are ubiquitous in the game. .. People like me who develop a progressively worsening vision condition called keratoconus can have a hard time distinguishing between the background and the foreground, especially if they are the same color.

However, with this update, you are free to change the colors of your friends and enemies. By jumping into the game’s settings menu, you can use literally any color on the RGB scale to adjust the color of your armor and the contours you see through the wall. The gif below is a perfect example of how easy these adjustments are.

Another important feature added to Splitgate 1047 game is cloak ring. Yes, the game includes a jetpack, so if you can simply get over obstacles, the cloak ring can look a bit verbose. However, there are some objects that are too expensive to overcome even with thrusters. This is where the cloak ring feature comes in handy. Also switchable in the game settings menu, the cloak ring acts like an additional boost as you approach the ledge and can be held effectively. Momentum without interrupting the shootout with some trivial mountaineering animations. Its just a seamless transition.

This September update also brings some other improvements to Splitgate. The map of Kalman Station, which was prone to crashing, has been fixed and returned to normal rotation. There are new quick play playlists that combine casual and rumble modes such as Splitball and TeamDeathmatch. And the latest mode, Contamination, is an asymmetrical game type similar to Call of Dutys Infected, where one zombie player needs to infect humans, with some tweaks to points, notifications, voice lines, and more. Added.

This is a pretty important update for arena shooters, but 1047 Games recently said Splitgate was only about 25% complete. The studio raised $ 100 million in September to help server congestion and expand the game.

