Rethink Link Partnerships to Bring Out to Ice Hockey Link Innovation





The new dashboard design currently on the market is the first product, called “Rethink the Rink,” independently co-designed by Pittsburgh Penguin, Covestro (a global materials science company) and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). The Make-a-thon project combines the innovations of CMU and its students with the high-tech materials science expertise of Covestro engineers and the winning insights into the Pittsburgh Penguin game to bring hockey game safety to life. Improve

Make-a-thon at Carnegie Mellon University focused on link dashboard design in the first year. The dashboard surrounds the hockey rink and is used as a boundary. Depends on the player playing the puck from the board when making a pass. Since hockey is the only major sport with fixed board boundaries, pucks and players frequently come into contact with the board both fast and strong while playing hockey.

With current board designs, players rarely “give” when they touch the board. Most link board designs have steel elements that are the same height as the white high density polyethylene board. Some of the old links are actually still actually using steel wooden boards.

The concept of the winning student team is flexible with new surface materials, including Covestro’s Macrolon Polycarbonate sheet on a nominal aluminum 6 “frame that has been modified to allow a polyurethane foam damping element between the new aluminum frame and the board. Improved sexuality and movement. This polyurethane foam is made from Covestro raw materials. The combination of sheets, materials and framing allows the board to bend when struck with a mass, but when struck with a pack. Remains stiff.

In other words, the newly designed board absorbs and disperses some of the impact when the player skates, instead of hitting the walls of a sturdy steel frame, but remains stiff when the puck touches. ..

“Make-a-thon and the new hockey rink dasher board application are a testament to how materials science and a leading spirit can be combined to solve problems. This is a good way to show how innovation and collaboration can be achieved. It’s an example, “says Haakan Jonsson. Chairman and President of Covestro LLC. “This is a win for Pens, Covestro, Athletica Sport Systems and CMU collaboration ventures. We look forward to further safety with future Make-a-thons.”

This concept was prototyped and tested by dashboard maker Athletica Sport Systems using automotive standards. Tests on the system have significantly increased shock absorption. The new dashboard prototype also showed improvements of up to 65% in some of the key indicators of damage. Standards such as acceleration and force. Compared to traditional steel frame designs under the same impact characteristics, deflection is increased by 150% to 450%, leading to energy absorption within the board system. This is a significant improvement and facilitates distribution. Impact speed 40-50 ms.

Andrew McRae, CEO of Athletica Sports Systems, said: “Our biggest differentiator is our ability to innovate and listen to our customers, so we’ve made the necessary changes to the original Rethink the Rink concept to ensure proper board manufacturing. It’s rewarding to see a new, safer board in action. “”

The new board system section has been installed in the Covestro Innovation Rink of the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex and is now available to amateur players. Testing ensures consistency.

“This is a great achievement to make the game safer. Covestro, CMU, Athletica, and Pens students come together to make the pack look like it works,” said David Morehouse, Penguins President and CEO. Not only is it stiff, but it also has enough give to reduce injuries when a person hits the board while playing. This is a literal game changer to make the game safer. “

Check out this video of the new dashboard technology: https: //www.nhl.com/penguins/video/pens-pulse-rethink-the-rink/t-277437428/c-5415105 Pittsburgh Penguins video courtesy.

About Covestro LLC: Covestro LLC is one of the leading producers of high performance polymers in North America and one of the global Covestro businesses, one of the world’s largest polymer companies with 2020 sales of € 10.7 billion. It is a department. Our business activities focus on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of our daily lives. The main segments offered are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, electrical and electronic equipment, and healthcare industries. Other sectors include the sports and leisure, cosmetics and chemical industries themselves. Covestro has 33 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 16,500 people by the end of 2020.

For more information, please visit www.covestro.us.

AboutAthletica Sport Systems: Arena Services Leader Athletica Sport Systems Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and installer of dashboard systems for hockey arenas and multisport sports facilities, and is the end of professional, semi-professional, and community. Serving the market. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, the company also has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Vancouver, British Columbia. Athletica is the preferred link equipment supplier for the National Hockey League (NHL), American Hockey League (AHL), and USA Hockey. Athletica Sport Systems Inc. is a portfolio of Fulcrum Capital Partners.

For more information, please visit www.athletica.com.

