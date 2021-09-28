Amazon MMO New World talked about in Steam review





The new world, if not exactly brave. NewWorld, a large-scale multiplayer online role-playing game published by Amazon, is officially released for PC today and is the first legally successful game release for the planet’s most valuable companies. (Pour one into the crucible planted on the surface.)

New World didn’t have the smoothest path to launch. Wired and Bloomberg’s extensive reports detail management mistakes, unqualified leadership, top-to-bottom overhaul, and common dysfunctional development processes, ultimately with multiple delays. Will lead to. Set in a fictional territory reminiscent of colonial America, MMO’s early character designs were considered by tribal consultants to be an aggressive portrayal of Native Americans.

Read more: Bloomberg Report Details Major Amazon Game Studios Malfunctions

In July, the game was finally released in closed beta. At that point, some players trolled the game together using facts about Amazon. Also, running New World spattered hundreds of millions of dollars of graphics cards and was on the verge of oblivion.

Nevertheless, players soon flocked to the game. As Eurogamer pointed out, MMOs have surpassed more than 500,000 simultaneous players on Steam. This is an impressive number inspired by the partnership between Amazon and influential influencers. (Let’s see where these numbers are in a month.)

Read more: After the crucible flops, Amazons’ new MMO is actually working on Twitch

How the game is actually perceived by the player is another story. At the moment, Steam reviews are mixed, with 53% of the approximately 5,400 respondents giving the game a positive rating. Some lament the lack of cat ears and SEA (Southeast Asia) servers, along with other connectivity issues. Others are more positive, [a] The sword and I stab things, the behavior is described as good. In addition, I would like to make sure that features such as the Jeff Bezos skin have been added to the game, noting that the Jeff Jezos username is already in use.

Here, as stated in the Steam review, this is the first verdict in the New World.

Read more: Amazons’ new MMO is killing some high-end PC graphics cards [Update]

