Close your eyes and imagine the largest warehouse you’ve ever seen. Fill it with rows above an endless row of giant metal towers, each with thousands of flashing lights. On another floor, like some weird preschool settings, huge pipes of primary colors stick out from the concrete ceiling and walls. Except that it’s not your toddler’s classroom. This is the source of Gmail. Ask Google all the questions, such as “What happened to the other socks in the dryer?” And the metal tower answers, “How many days of the year does it rain in Oregon?” They respond from Google’s The Dalles data center, a facility overlooking the powerful Columbia River.

The brightly painted pipes actually help identify the function of each pipe in the data center. Image via / Google In 2008, Google opened the first two data center buildings. Another data center was built in 2013 and work began at the third facility in 2016. In 2021, Google is negotiating to build two more data centers in Zadares.

Take a virtual tour of the facility in 2013 while playing “Spot the Security Guy”.

Since 2008, $ 1 billion companies have been producing terabytes from their Dollars data centers. In reality, it’s petabyte and exabyte information. That’s the storage capacity of a total of 30 million home PCs. Naturally, so many servers running at the same time generate a lot of heat. Very much water is needed to cool the server to the optimum 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

A typical Google server room. / Image via Google

Google’s Winnie Lam explains: The data center uses water as part of the server’s cooling infrastructure. Like all natural resources, water sustainability is an important consideration for Google. We are always looking for the most efficient way to use water and take a site-specific approach of working with the local hydrological environment to find the best solution. She continues. “Zadares optimizes water use by using free cooling, using outside air throughout the year, and using water cooling only during the warmer months. We also make the most of all the water droplets we use. To recirculate that water multiple times within the system, we are working closely with the city of Zadares on estimated water consumption and investigating ways to cooperate on water resilience.

Water vapor mist from the data center cooling tower at night. / Image via Google

According to The Oregonian:

Google has negotiated a deal with The Dalles to significantly increase the amount of water available through The Dalles Public Works, and thus the amount of water available to cool Google’s huge server farms. Google will pay $ 28.5 million to upgrade the city’s water treatment and storage facilities under the agreement. In addition, Google has negotiated a new tax deduction package that exempts data centers from many of the property taxes paid by other companies.

Dulles Mayor Richard Maze said the new deal would require Google to pay about $ 57 million in property taxes and fees to the first data center in the new data center over 20 years, building a second data center. He said he would have to pay an additional $ 66 million in 20 years if he did.

This will significantly boost the revenues of the Columbia River Gorge’s historic community, but the transaction will continue to exempt Google from many property tax claims. However, some residents and city officials are also skeptical of the new deal. Details are negotiated in a closed room, and some of the details of the agreement remain strangely secret. Dulles does not say, for example, the expanded water supply that Google expects to consume. This concerns members of the community.

Google is paying for expansion, has transferred some of its water rights, and will pay the same fees for the water it uses as other industrial customers. Since 2008, Google has provided more than $ 2 million in grants affecting Wasco County and more than $ 10 million in Oregon nonprofits and schools. In the long run, the expanded Google data center will provide the Dalles community with more water, additional work, and more cloud storage for Aunt Edith’s cat photos. Scrutiny remains, but that is the essence of progress.

/ Image via Google

