How to use latitude and longitude in Google Maps





To find a location on Google Maps by latitude and longitude, simply enter the coordinates in the search box. You can use right-click to find the latitude and longitude of a location on your computer. On mobile devices, press and hold to drop the pin. If you don’t format the latitude and longitude carefully, Google Maps won’t recognize your location. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

In most cases, enter an address, place name, or intersection to navigate in Google Maps. However, this is not the only way to use Google Maps. You can find the location by entering the latitude and longitude (often abbreviated as latitude and longitude). You can also do that if you need to know the latitude and longitude of a location on the map. Here’s how to do this on both your computer and mobile device:

How to find a location on your iPhone, Android, or computer using latitude and longitude in Google Maps

To find a location using latitude and longitude on any device, just open Google Maps. Launch the Google Maps app on your smartphone or tablet. On your computer, access Google Maps in your browser. Then enter the same latitude and longitude values ​​you normally use to enter your address in the search field.

Enter latitude / longitude in the search box, just as you would enter an address or place name.Dave Johnson

Google Maps accepts latitude and longitude in one of three common formats. Please use the one that is most convenient for you.

Degrees, Minutes, Arcades (DMS): 34 7 ‘8.904” N 118 18’ 1.296” W Degrees and Decimal Minutes (DDM): 34 7.1484, -118 18.0216 Decimal Degrees (DD): 34.11914, -118.30036

Be careful to format the latitude and longitude values ​​correctly, regardless of the format you enter. Here are some guidelines:

For DMS format, use the degree symbol instead of the letter d. On a PC, press Alt + 0176 to enter the degree symbol [on the numeric keypad].. On Mac, press Shift + Option + 8. All formats use periods as decimal numbers. Do not use commas. For DD format, always separate latitude and longitude with commas. Enter the latitude first, then the longitude. Latitude should always be -90-90. The longitude should always be -180-180.How to find the latitude and longitude of a location on Google Maps on your computer

If you know the location on the map but need to know the latitude and longitude, you can easily find the latitude / longitude values ​​on the Google Maps website.

1. Open Google Maps in your browser and find where you need to know the latitude and longitude.

2. Place the mouse pointer on the desired location and right-click (Ctrl-click on Mac).

3. A pop-up menu appears with latitude and longitude values ​​in decimal (DD) format. Click Latitude / Longitude to copy it to the clipboard.

Right-click on the map to see the latitude and longitude of that location.Dave Johnson

Quick Tip: You can easily convert latitude and longitude between one of three common formats using the PGC coordinate converter on the University of Minnesota website.

How to find the latitude and longitude of a location on Google Maps on iPhone or Android

You can easily find the latitude and longitude of any location using the Google Maps app on your iOS or Android device.

1. Launch the Google Maps app and find where you need to know the latitude and longitude.

2. Press and hold an unlabeled location on the map until the red pin drops to that location.

On iPhone, tap the pin. This will take you to the pin details page, which includes latitude and longitude.

Drop a pin on the Google Maps app to see the latitude / longitude, then tap the pin to see the latitude / longitude of iOS.Dave Johnson

On Android, you don’t have to tap the latitude / log that automatically appears in the search field at the top of the screen.

Drop a pin on the Google Maps app to see the latitude / longitude. On Android devices, it will appear in the search field.Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson

Freelance writer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/latitude-and-longitude-google-maps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos