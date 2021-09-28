Android 12.1 Leak showcases iPad-style dock, dual-pane system UI





Android 12 hasn’t been released yet, but we need to talk about Android 12.1, a rumored point release that is likely to arrive shortly after Android 12 and Pixel 6 hit the market. The current thinking is that Google is working on a pair of Samsung-style foldable Pixel smartphones, with Android releases smaller than this. These are expected to be announced by the end of the year, as development time and chip shortages allow.

Dual pane settings are back!

Dual pane notification.

Both of these are two adjacent phone interfaces, so adjusting the screen aspect ratio to “two adjacent phones” will give you a much better looking interface.

XDA Developers / Ron Amadeo

There’s nothing official about the name “Android 12.1”, but it’s not difficult to combine the pieces of the puzzle here. All Android releases get an API level for app developers. Unlike marketing management version numbers, the API level is designed to be predictable and increases by “1” with each new platform release, regardless of the size of each release. Android 12 is “API level 31”, but Android 13, which will be released at this time next year, has recently been raised to API level 33 in public Android repositories. Google has created a space between Android 12 and 13 for the new release. According to Google’s last maintenance release naming convention for Android 8.1, released in December 2017, everyone informally calls that release “Android 12.1”.

So what is included in Android 12.1. Foldable. Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers has a hands-on experience with the early code to elaborate on the large number of tablets and fold-centric features. Everything looks terrible, so I’d like to emphasize the “early” part of that “early code” description, but now I’m here for functionality, not design.

advertisement

Like the good (and soon abandoned) Android tablet interface of the past, Android 12.1 recognizes that Google is returning to a dual-pane layout of the various bits of the OS interface. The setting screen returns to the dual pane configuration. In this configuration, the top-level configuration list is on the left and the individual pages of configuration are on the right. The notifications panel takes a similar approach, with quick settings on the left and a regular notification list on the right.

All of these dual-pane interfaces use 50/50 splits. This is very different from the way Google used to do it. Google’s first swing on the larger Android interface was Android 3.0 Honeycomb, which was designed for widescreen tablets. Honeycomb had a split close to 33/66 for the layout of the app. It usually has a slim navigation panel on the left and a large content area on the right. This new design emulates the app’s split screen mode and splits the middle into 50/50. All screenshots are two adjacent phone interfaces.

The XDA screenshot example uses the Galaxy Fold 3 aspect ratio. This is a great way to guess what the Pixel’s foldable looks like right now. The problem is that the creases look too wide for the design being done here. If Google uses two side-by-side phone interfaces, the correct aspect ratio for that seems to be twice as wide as a regular phone. The Fold 3 is wider than that, which causes the standard Android problem of being unsightly on wide devices.

This 50/50 design has the advantage of keeping content out of the hinge area, which typically has grooves and bumps that can block the swiping finger. Its layout greatly limits the width in which devices can be created. The wider the device, the uglier the Android looks.

advertisement

This is the official Google artwork for Dock Interface (but removed from AOSP).

Recent apps can now display two lines of thumbnails.

Google’s leaked dock interface is also here. All screenshots have a fixed black bar at the bottom of the screen, which is a hybrid of the iPad’s new dock UI and the old Honeycomb bar. Of course, everything is subject to change in the end, but for now, the icons at the bottom look like modern apps. It’s nice to be able to pin the app to this bar. The dock cuts into a vertical property that the app can access, assuming it doesn’t hide automatically. Vertical space is currently a big issue for collapsible apps, especially if you’re not in side-by-side app mode.

Recent apps are also doing some work. In addition to the normal scroll list of thumbnails (1 line height), there is a mode that allows thumbnails to be 2 lines high, allowing you to view multiple apps. The screenshot actually shows one big app and two lines of small apps.

Much more work has been done on app pairs (shortcuts to launch two apps at the same time) and split-screen app mode with new dividers. Again, everything is very early and ugly, but Google seems to want to duplicate the curved display edges of the dock and split-screen app bar. As with the 50/50 app split, this is a design that goes well with the design of a very special phone, which also has rounded corners. But for Android, which needs to run on a million different devices, this design seems strangely limited.

Again, this is a very early issue and we haven’t seen the Android 12 release yet. Google still has months to understand everything and make it look good.

List image by Ron Amadeo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/09/android-12-1-leak-shows-off-ipad-style-dock-dual-pane-system-ui/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos