Amazon Astro: Learn More About Two Prices, Release Dates, Privacy, Alexa Robots





Amazon’s Astro Robot is reminiscent of Disney Pixar character Wally.

Screenshots by Amazon / James Martin / CNET

Amazon’s new autonomous domestic robot, Astro, made its surprise debut at the high-tech giant’s product launch event on Tuesday. As we’ve discovered, small bots have far more than beatboxing skills (yes, really). We’ll tell you everything you know about Amazon’s robot assistants, including two different prices (starting at $ 1,000), launch dates, Astro limits and tech specs, and what Amazon is currently talking about privacy.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information about your burning question-we contacted Amazon for additional comments and information.

How much does Amazon Astro cost and how do I buy it?

Amazon Astro is a Day 1 Edition product. In other words, it is available by invitation-only pre-order. Sign up for an invitation to pre-order Amazon Astro now. The initial cost of a domestic robot is $ 1,000. With a wider release, Astro will cost up to $ 1,450. Amazon also allows free returns.

Can I buy Amazon Astro outside the US?

No. So far, Astro can only ship to addresses in 50 states.

When will Amazon release the Astro robot?

So far, Amazon has only stated that Astro will be available later this year. I’ll update this story when the date is clear. Perhaps the Astro robot will be shipped to pre-ordered customers by January 1, 2022.

Yes, Astro winks, and it’s valuable.

Screenshots by Amazon / James Martin / CNET What does an Amazon Astro robot do?

many. According to Amazon, Astro is like Alexa with wheels, monitoring home security, monitoring older and younger families, generally in your hands and seeking the need for Alexa’s commands. I can.

Bots are designed to help you learn your habits and be the most useful in your daily life. For example, Astro uses Intelligent Motion to navigate homes, avoid furniture and pets, and learn from how to use them. This means that when you’re not using Astro, you can hang out and charge in a nearby low-traffic area.

Robots can play podcasts, play music, and remotely check other people in the house. Astro can also make phone calls, send messages, set timers, alarms and reminders. The robot also has a small removable storage shelf for transporting and delivering items such as bottled water to specific people in the house by creating a visual ID. You can also video chat on Astro. The robots move with you and stay in the frame like a Facebook portal.

Astro can also integrate with Ring’s security alarm system (discussed in detail below) to capture video clips of events and send them to Ring’s cloud. Read on to learn everything Astro can do with a RingProtect Pro and Alexa Guard subscription.

Robots can detect and warn of broken glass and smoke detectors. If you think you forgot to turn off the stove, you can send Astro to the kitchen to check.

When it comes to remote elderly care, Astro has been reported to be able to recognize faces, look for older people and provide status notifications to caregivers. In addition, you can use futureAlexa Together integration to set up medication reminder routines, create shopping lists, get activity alerts, and check your blood pressure.

What does Amazon say about Astro’s privacy?

On Astro’s product page, Amazon says you can turn off the microphone, camera, and motion with the push of a button. You can also use the Astro app to set up “out-of-range zones” that Astro is not allowed to enter. We are currently investigating Astro’s privacyguardrails, including what is visible on the camera and what is not. We will update this section as more details become available.

How does Amazon Astro work with a RingProtect Pro subscription?

After enabling a 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro, Astro patrols your home with a periscope camera, investigates anomalous activity, and stores your video in Ring’s cloud storage for 60 days. If Astro detects something wrong (an unidentified person or sound), it will alert you remotely.

Without a Ring Protect Pro subscription, Astro only allows live view from the app, remote control of the robot, and two-way calling.

Returning or unregistering Astro may result in the loss of your Ring Protect Pro trial period and the associated loss of access.

If you are an existing subscriber, Amazon states:

For existing monthly or yearly Ring Protect Plan subscribers, your subscription will continue to be automatically renewed. If you assign Astro to the same location as your existing ring protection plan, after the trial period begins, credits equivalent to a 6-month payment (excluding tax) proportionally distributed based on your current subscription will be credited to your ring account. It will be granted automatically. If you are currently in the free trial period of the Ring Protect Plan at the same location where you assigned Astro, your existing trial period will end with a priority of 6 months and no credit will be granted.

How does Amazon Astro work with Alexa Guard subscriptions?

With Alexa Guard in Astro, you can receive smart alerts such as smoke detectors, glass breaking sounds, dog barks and outside movements. You can turn the smart light on and off, provide a hands-free emergency helpline call, and sound a siren when activity is detected indoors.

Without an Alexa Guard subscription, Astro can detect smoke and carbon monoxide, send smart alerts about broken glass, and operate smart lights.

As with Ring Protect Pro, if you return or unregister Astro, you will lose the trial version and functionality of Alexa Guard. Amazon’s policy regarding AlexaGuard subscriptions is as follows:

For existing Alexa Guard Plus subscribers, activating the Ring Protect Pro trial cancels the subscription. After a 6-month trial period, you can subscribe to Ring Protect Pro or Alexa Guard Plus to maintain access to Guard Plus benefits.

You can unlink your Amazon and Ring accounts on Ring.com or use the Ring app to suspend your Ring Protect Pro trial benefits. If you cancel your RingProtect Pro subscription during the 6-month trial period, you will not be refunded.

What can’t you do with Amazon Astro?

There are some restrictions. Astro is reportedly unable to climb or exit stairs. Amazon states that it cannot send smart alerts for activity sounds while Astro is investigating, patroling, or making other moves. Update this list for more information.

What you don’t know about Amazon Astro yet (and what you’re looking at right now)

Amazon has provided a fair amount of information to delve into, but there are still questions. Here is a list of what we are digging into. We will update it as soon as we know the details.

Battery and Charger Advanced Privacy Settings and Policies Astro App Behavior with Manual Control Mode

