Microsoft Starts Testing Xbox Cloud Gaming in Console





Save space on your hard drive and play games in the cloud.

Dan Ackerman / CNET

Xbox Cloud Gamingis is designed to allow players to experience Xbox on their smartphones, laptops, or PCs if they subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft started testing cloud gaming services on the console on Tuesday. Once this service is implemented, it may be able to assist Xbox owners who have limited storage for all available games.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta is available to some members of the Xbox Insiders program. This allows console owners to try out new features before they are officially released. In beta, players can quickly jump to a specific game tagged as “cloud gaming” without having to download it first. This option saves valuable storage space, as the Xbox Game Pass already contains over 100 games and some games require up to 100 GB.

Since this is a beta version, there are some issues such as not being able to launch the base game that is part of the bundle, in-game purchases not being supported, and certain games that are only available in English while playing in the cloud. I have.

Microsoft does not provide a date when this Xbox Cloud Gaming in the console will be widely available. Some features require weeks of testing, while others can take months. Last week, Microsoft released the latest version of the Edge browser for Xbox. It has been in testing since March.

