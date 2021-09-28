Netflix scoops up Oxenfree developer Night School





Netflix continues to work on video games with the acquisition of Oxenfree in the 2016s and Night School Studio, the most famous team in Afterparty in the 2019s. (Note that Oxenfree has a strong Stranger Things atmosphere and the night school was also working on a previously canceled Stranger Things title.)

Nightschool wants to extend our story and design aspirations to a whole hearted and unique original game, Nightschool Sean Crankel said in a statement. Netflix provides movie, television, and now game makers with an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver great entertainment to millions of people. Our quest for Netflix’s track record of supporting story gameplay and diverse storytellers was a very natural combination. Both teams felt instinctively reached this conclusion.

The studio says it will continue to work with Oxenfree II and create a new gaming world.

This acquisition is just the latest part of Netflix’s ongoing gaming commitment. Earlier this year, the company previously hired Mike Verdu from EA and Oculus to lead the gaming effort. We’re currently testing the game on a mobile app, but the test has expanded to Spain and Italy.

As part of today’s announcement, Verdu has worked with developers around the world to hire the best talent in the industry to create a great collection of exclusive games designed for all kinds of gamers and all levels of play. We will continue to provide. Like our shows and movies, all of these games are included as part of your Netflix membership, with no ads or in-app purchases. Stay tuned for more details.

