Google says it’s Bing’s most popular search term

It’s getting harder and harder for Google to pretend not to be an anti-competitive bully. A good example: As part of an ongoing struggle to fend off the largest antitrust fines ever imposed by the European Union, the company said it was the most searched term on the Bings search engine in EU court on Tuesday. Insisted. .. Yes, it is.

Google’s lawyer Alfonso Lamadrid told the EU General Court in Luxembourg that he provided evidence that Bing’s most common search query was far more Google. According to Bloomberg, who first reported Google’s debate, La Madrid continued that people used Google not because they were forced, but because they chose it.

If this argument sounds familiar, it’s Google CEO Sundar Pichai in 2018 when European regulators slapped tech giants with the largest ever $ 5 billion (4.3 billion) fine first issued by the European Union. It’s about the same as the issue I used. EU complaints alleged that Google abused its dominance in the Android market, including bundling its flagship search engine as part of its mobile phone operating system.

Pichai, on the other hand, saw things a little differently. In a blog post titled Android, he can easily switch to another search engine if Android users prefer Bing or Brave to preloaded Google search engines, as Ramadorid claims three years later. Insisted. Their phone.

The fact that Google swallows more than 90% of search engine traffic around the world continued Pichai, because its users chose Google over their competitors.

But after all, the reason people often choose Google is … because Google devoted so much resources to dominating search in the early days of the Internet. In 2000, the company had already indexed more sites than any other search engine at that time.

For example, in 2013, the company indexed an estimated 30 trillion web pages as part of its vast network. Three years later, that number jumped to a total of 130 trillion pages. And those numbers have been skyrocketing ever since. As Gigablast creator Matt Wells told The New York Times late last year, if people are using smaller index search engines, they’re not necessarily going to get the results they want. And they go to Google and stay at Google. And finally, if Google uses the default search engines of Android and Apple operating systems alike, it’s much easier to stay on Google’s web.

Competitor acquisitions and patent tsunamis have been a key factor for Google for the past two decades, and small search engines like Bing have struggled to compete. The situation was so ridiculous that I sat here and treated Microsoft’s search engine as a kind of sneaky vulnerable person.

