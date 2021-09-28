Elon Musk responds to replacing Jeff Bezos with the wealthiest person in the world





Battlin Billionaires: Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been involved in proceedings surrounding their millionaire space races and trading bunters.

Illustration by Getty Images, Forbes

According to Forbes, on Monday, Elon Musk became the third person to date, with $ 200 billion worth of wealth, in the process of Amazon founder and rival space billionaire Jeff Bezos. It exceeded. In search of comments from Forbes, Musk broke the celebration in Bezos.

When he sent a giant two-digit statue to Jeffrey B with a silver medal, Musk wrote in a short email.

In April 2019, when Amazon announced plans to launch the Internet, it first took Bezos to Twitter twice in the past to playfully label it (both using cat pictograms). Bezos from the eccentric Tesla CEO is not surprising-when Amazon acquired Tesla’s takeover self-driving car company Zoox in June 2020 with Beam Satellite, which competes with Musks SpaceX.

In recent years, two men have been on a collision course on two tracks: their net worth and their space ambitions. Musk was worth $ 24.6 billion in March 2020, nearly $ 90 billion less than Bezos at the time. In August 2020, Bezos became the first person in history worth $ 200 billion due to the surge in Amazon’s stock price. However, with a 720% stake in Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesslaup in 2020, Musk was able to catch up and temporarily became the wealthiest person in the world in January 2021. , Chief of the French luxury car conglomerate LVMH, jockeyed in the ranking of millionaires in an unprecedented year. As of Tuesday at 2:00 pm EDT, Musk is number one and is worth an estimated $ 200.7 billion. Bezos is the second wealthiest, estimated at $ 192.5 billion. Forbes estimates that Arnaud is in third place, worth $ 174 billion.

A Bezos spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

At the Space Frontier, two men lead a competing rocket company. Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000 and Musk launched SpaceX in 2002. In July, Bezos flew into orbital space on a 10-minute ride on the Blue Origin spacecraft. As the space race of millionaires intensified, the two began exchanging thorns with each other on Twitter and in speech.

Bezos challenged Musk’s ambition to colonize Mars. Who are your friends who want to move to Mars? I say, please. In his 2019 talk, Bezos will perform for a year at the top of Mount Everest to see if he likes it because it’s a garden paradise compared to Mars. Meanwhile, their space company was involved in a battle over the NASA project to build a lunar module. In April, the US federal space agency signed a $ 2.9 billion contract with SpaceX and refused to bid on Blue Origin. In the months that followed, Bezos threatened the proceedings and urged Musk to use Twitter to mimic the design of the Blue Origin landing vessel.

Last month, Bezos Blue Origin filed a proceeding against the US government over a lunar module contract. Musk responded to Bezos’ complaints on Twitter, saying in a tweet from SpaceX’s fan account that Blue Origin was protesting too much instead of doing actual rocket science.

For lobbying [and] Lawyer can get [you] To get into orbit, Bezos will be on Pluto [right now], Musk wrote in a Twitter reply.

SpaceX wrote back to the FCC earlier this month that Amazon was trying to slow down competition after Amazon requested the Federal Communications Commission to refuse SpaceX’s update to the Starlink satellite program. Musk added his own commentary on Twitter, stating: It turns out that Besos has retired to pursue a full-time job proceeding against SpaceX.

Still, rivalry allows a simple display of sportsmanship. Prior to the Bezos space flight in July, Musk wished him and the Blue Origin crew good luck on Twitter. Two weeks ago, Bezos congratulated Mask and SpaceX on the successful launch of the Inspiration 4 spacecraft, which will fly in Earth’s orbit for three days. Bezos is writing another step towards a future where we all have access to the universe. Musk reaction: Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/kenrickcai/2021/09/28/elon-musk-responds-to-replacing-jeff-bezos-richest-person-silver-medal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos