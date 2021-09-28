Halo View: Amazon’s new $ 80 fitness tracker drops a spooky mic and adds a color screen





The latest Amazon Halo Fitness Tracker features an upgraded subscription fitness service and a smartwatch design with a more normal look.

Amazon

Amazon wants to be your next Fitbit. Last year’s Halo Band was the company’s first entry into fitness tracking, but this year’s Halo View, unveiled at today’s Amazon device event, isn’t all that strange. It’s more affordable, adds a color screen and drops its creepy, always-recording mic (there was an off switch, but that was weird). The $ 80 band scheduled for the end of the year includes a year of Amazon’s subscription health service for Halo, adding nutrition and fitness modes such as meal planning and video workouts. It sounds like a pretty complete package. But do you want Amazon to be your fitness provider?

Halo View is a familiar device. The band has a bright AMOLED color screen, similar to Google’s Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe (or many other fitness trackers). The features of Halo View are also very competitive. 7 days battery life, 50 meters water resistance for swimming, optical heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, blood oxygen (can be recorded in the background or used for spot checking). Skin temperature can be tracked at night, and similar to how Fitbit Sense and Oura Ring track temperature, it only shows changes compared to the night before.

However, in particular, the microphone, which was the core feature of the first screenless Halo band used to continuously record and analyze emotional tones, has been removed. This feature is strange, but it’s still available from Amazon’s Halo Phone app, along with camera-based body analysis and body movement tools launched last year. This app assumes you’re using a Halo band with it, but some features, such as camera-based physical analysis, will work without the band at all.

The color touch display has a dial, fitness statistics and you can start training.

Amazon color screen, finally

The biggest change in Halo View over last year’s Halo band is the color touchscreen. This allows you to view statistics, start workouts, view time (on different watch faces), and perform some stopwatch and timer functions. The original Halo Band didn’t have a screen. In other words, I had to check the app for fitness / health.

Charging the Halo View band takes 90 minutes, but lasts for a week. I haven’t tried it yet, but the band photos are very similar to the types of color screen trackers that are already easy to find on Amazon. There is also a new PIN setting that prevents fitness data from appearing in the band unless a PIN is entered.

Additional accessories include a $ 15 multicolor sports band with $ 30 each for fabric, leather and metal options. (Prices for the UK and Australia have not been announced, but $ 80 translates to about $ 60 or A $ 110.)

I haven’t worn the band yet, but it seems to have a thicker look than Fitbit’s latest Luxe and Charge trackers. Also, we still don’t know what the display will look like in bright sunlight.

Video workouts in the Halo app include fitness measurements from paired trackers, but not until early 2022.

Amazon Subscription Services: New Fitness, Nutrition Additions Coming

Amazon’s Halo tracker works without a subscription, but like Fitbit, you need a fitness / health service subscription to take advantage of long-term follow-up statistics and analytics in addition to training and coaching services. is. From the end of this year to the beginning of 2022, Amazon aims to add video workouts and nutrition plans to its $ 4 / month service to fill more of the Halo package. Fitbit Premium offers some of the same features as an Amazon subscription (although it’s a much larger social network), but for $ 10 per month.

Nutrition services will not be available until January 2022, but will include a variety of diet diet planning guides, as well as shopping lists and ingredients that sync with Alexa, excerpted from Weight Watchers, Lifesum, and (Surprise) Amazon-owned Whole Foods. It will be. .. Does this sound like a way to smooth Amazon Halo-to-Whole Foods connections? Yes; Yes, that’s right.

Meanwhile, a series of video workouts called Halo Fitness will probably start by the end of the year, in line with the release of Halo View. The workout looks like the type of high-production video workout that Apple Fitness Plus has, and in early 2022 you’ll also get a similar on-screen read of tracker data such as heart rate. Workouts cover the heart, strength and yoga. According to Amazon, along with announced creator partners such as Michael Hildebrand, Elena Chan, Elizabeth Andrews, physiotherapist Dr. Jen Flaboni, and weight and mobility training specialist Francesca Martinez, outdoor and mobility The class starts. The video will be played in the Halo app and can be cast to your tablet or TV via AirPlay or Chromecast.

Is it priced aggressively enough?

The $ 80 price for the Halo View band isn’t the lowest price you’ve ever seen on a fitness tracker, but it includes a subscription service, so Fitbit’s latest Charge 5 tracker comes with 6 months of Fitbit Premium. And very competitive. freedom. If Amazon wants to expand its health and fitness footprint, that’s a necessary move, not surprising given that most of Amazon’s other products will eventually be cheaper. Inevitably, at some point it will be sold (based on Amazon’s other products).

Last year’s Halo Band felt like a well-functioning device, but it didn’t seem to be enough to recommend it over the other options. When HaloView arrives later this year, we need to see if HaloView can win the competition.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.

