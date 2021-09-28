Hello Google, about its expansion …





Dear Google:

So you add hundreds of thousands of square feet of office space to Manhattan.

Also, some of Long Island’s business communities want to establish a presence here as well.

But before deciding to add “spokes” to the Manhattan hub, you need to know what it’s like to try to build something in Nassau County or Suffolk County.

Spoilers Note: It’s not easy.

Let’s start with the good ones. The area touts many facilities to attract workers, from beaches and parks to shopping and schools. Commuter trains are expanding, there are excellent universities, and there are supporters who never stop dreaming of an innovative technology corridor.

You fit perfectly.

And with eight industrial development agencies and many state grant programs, you can avoid such breaks, as you do on the West Side of Manhattan, but you’ll have the money to get. ..

But even without the fight for tax incentives, the ghosts of long island business in the past are costly, complex, impaired, and often temporary to build and maintain a corporate presence here. It can be said that it is a good thing.

First, you need a place to settle down. There are many ordinary suburban industrial parks and tired corporate plazas. But that probably doesn’t suit your needs.

Perhaps what if you want to build and create something new using a vacant lot near a train station or a currently vacant strip mall? Or what if you want to be part of a major development effort at Nassau Hub or other long-discussed facility?

Take a deep breath and get ready. A complex maze awaits. It’s one of planning, zoning, and townboard hearings, and there’s probably a lot of “no” before it’s “yes.” You will find turmoil in government territories. There, elected officials often do not row in the same direction and rarely unite even behind the best regional thinking. Your patience will be tested. Don’t expect to land right away, don’t worry about moving in at any time.

And even so far, past experience has shown that finding a home can be a daunting battle to retain, grow, and attract employees.

Long Island has been talking about building a technology-centric economy for decades. Municipalities are spotlighting software, biotechnology, wireless, pharmaceutical companies, or anything under the umbrella of “innovation.” But research and entrepreneurship have not been transformed into true economic power.

Part of the problem: The island has not succeeded in growing or attracting large companies that act as anchor tenants. While a few remain, such as Henry Schein, a long list of names such as OSI Pharmaceuticals, CA Technologies, Symbol Technologies, Arrow Electronics, and Pall Corporation filled the region with hope and promise. .. More recently, the failure to bring Amazon to Long Island City has also helped Nasso and Suffolk.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try it. Perhaps it will succeed because it has roots in Manhattan and its branches extend east. Perhaps as the decline and recovery of the pandemic takes hold, officials at all levels of government and business can change, mobilize, simplify and realize the decades-long dream of an innovation economy. You will recognize what is important.

In the meantime, stay calm. It’s a bumpy vehicle, but it may be worth it.

Columnist Randy F. Marshall’s opinion is her own.

