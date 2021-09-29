All about the Google Professional Training Program





Google’s Career Certificate was launched in Coursera in 2018 with IT Support Professional Certification. Multinational tech companies have sought to provide learners with affordable training and skills to fill the ongoing shortage of technology workers. Currently, Google offers six certificates in high-demand technology areas: IT support, data analysis, project management, IT automation, UX design, and Android development.

Google’s subject matter experts and senior practitioners have developed these IT training certificates. A fully online certificate usually takes less than 6 months to complete and requires little or no programming or technical experience. Registered learners have access to resume creation tools, career networking services, and interview preparation materials. Certificate seekers can also connect with future employers in more than 130 companies through Google’s dedicated employer consortium pipeline.

Is Google’s Career Certificate Suitable for You?

Google’s career certificates help create employment opportunities for today’s adult students, including those with minorities and poor service. According to Google’s 2019 Certificate Impact Report, 60% of people seeking certificates are female, black, Latino, or military veterans. At least 57% of learners that year did not have a four-year college degree.

Google Certificate students typically serve as IT support specialists, data analysts, web developers, UX designers, project managers, and more. These growing and demanding carriers are well rewarded. In addition, many of these roles feature a remote work environment and are resilient in times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advantages and disadvantages of Google’s carrier certificate

Those seeking future certificates should consider all the strengths and weaknesses of Google’s Career Certificate Program. Due to the rapid advances and general acceptance of online learning technology, many learners today consider online certificates and bootcamps as viable alternatives to college degrees, but some employers still I’m skeptical.

The best things about Google’s carrier certificates are cost, remote flexibility, and asynchronous format. Google reports that most learners spend less than 10 hours a week learning. These $ 39 / month programs feature asynchronous delivery that allows you to work at your own pace, accommodate busy schedules, and help learners finish in 3-6 months.

However, Google’s Career Certificate Program does not have the same academic accreditation as two-year and four-year universities. Some employers may not consider these certificates to be of equal value. On the other hand, these cost-effective programs significantly improve the technical skills applicable to many students and show employers a strong and valuable ethics and thirst for knowledge in a particular technical area.

Currently provided Google Career Certificate

Google’s six career certification programs provide training for fast-growing technology careers. From data analysis and project management to UX design and IT support, let’s take a closer look at each program that Google needs to offer to remote learners.

Coursera’s Data Analysis Certificate prepares students to pursue work in several major industries such as finance, technology, healthcare and entertainment. Common positions pursued by certificate holders include junior data scientists, business intelligence analysts, and financial analysts, with a median annual income of $ 86,200. No experience in a structured query language or related discipline is required to successfully complete this data analysis program.

The program features a class of important data analysis tools and skills, including teaching in the open source programming language R. Additional mandatory courses include data-driven decision making, visualization technology data, and capstone courses. Most learners complete this program in less than 6 months and pay $ 39 per month.

Google’s Coursera Project Management Certificate requires that the following learners do not have previously relevant experience. This program teaches agile project management software, strategic communication and problem-solving skills, and Scrum skills.

With over 140 hours of instruction, project management students can gain experience in management simulation and hands-on projects. The classes required for project management include project execution and final capstone courses.

This $ 39 / month certificate takes less than six months to complete. Project management certificate owners often pursue entry-level roles as project managers, scrum masters, and project coordinators. An introductory role in this area usually pays a median annual salary of $ 67,280.

Alvaro Reyes / Unsplash

The $ 39 / month UX design program helps you develop skills that address the user experience of products such as apps, websites, and tangible objects. Learners will complete 7 Coursera courses and over 200 hours of instruction within 6 months. The required classes include the UX design process, wireframe and low fidelity prototypes, and web design in Adobe XD.

Owners of UX design certificates often look for roles such as UX researchers, UX designers, and UI designers. Many professionals find employment in industries such as finance, technology and advertising. As the popularity of UX-centric roles grows, experts can expect 13% more positions available by 2030. The median annual salary for digital designers is $ 77,200.

Getty Images / iStockphoto

Google’s IT Support Certificate prepares you for a valuable position in a company, government agency, or school in just six months. Certificate holders in this area can look for entry-level positions such as help desk technicians, database administrators, and IT technicians. IT support professionals can expect a 13% increase in available jobs by 2030, with a median annual salary of $ 55,510.

In addition to high-demand career opportunities, Google’s IT Support Certificate through Coursera prepares CompTIA A + certified learners. Learners pay $ 39 per month to complete five classes in less than six months, including systems management and IT infrastructure services, operating systems, and IT security.

Jasper Call / Getty

With Python instructions and basic programming concepts for Github and IT problem solving, Google’s IT automation certificates can prepare you for jobs such as IT support specialists and junior system administrators. Most learners complete this $ 39 / month credential in 6-8 months.

Coursera’s IT automation certificate requires six classes, including an overview of Git and Github, debugging techniques, and task automation using Python. Certificate holders can pursue careers such as IT support specialists and junior system administrators. The median annual salary for these professionals is $ 55,510.

Future students with no basic knowledge of data management, networking, and operating systems should consider the IT Support Certificate program rather than the IT automation program.

Learners interested in debugging, maintaining and building apps for Android can complete this 100% remote self-paced program without any programming experience. It will take 5-6 months to complete. A free online learning guide describes Kotlin’s basics, layout, navigation, and internet connectivity.

Learners must pass Google’s certification exam before they can obtain developer credentials. The $ 149 online exam covers five major categories: data management, user interface, app features, debugging, and testing. Once the program and exams are complete, students can pursue entry-level roles in computer system design and related services. The salaries of these professionals vary by job title, but the median annual salary for digital designers in this area is $ 77,200.

Career building resources through Google

Learners of Google’s Career Certificate Program have access to a variety of free tools for job seekers. During and after the certification program, Google’s job search tips and virtual workshops are available for resume creation, job search tools, networking, and interview strategies. Be sure to check out the article “Best Computer Science Jobs 2021: Comparing Top Careers” to narrow your search for technology-focused career jobs.

Google Career Certificate Employer Consortium

Google’s Employer Consortium strives to connect non-traditional job seekers with strong employment opportunities. Companies participating in the consortium benefit from recruitment tools to promote their jobs, such as access to Google’s job boards and email campaigns to recruit the right people. Nationally recognized employers such as SiriusXM, Accenture, Best Buy, T-Mobile, Verizon and Bank of America participate in this program. Employers can join this consortium for free and submit an interest form in seconds.

How Much Does a Google Carrier Certificate Cost?

Coursera’s Google Career Certificate costs only $ 39 per month. Because these classes follow a format that allows you to learn at your own pace, completing the requirements of an online course faster means reducing play. The Associate Android Developer Certification is the only program other than this payment structure and you will be charged $ 149 to take the certification exam. Android development certified self-study materials are free.

Financial assistance

Those seeking a Google career certificate can apply for financial assistance on the Coursera website.To find the application for an individual program, go to the Google Certificates page of your choice and go to the orange[無料で登録]To the right of the button[利用可能な学資援助]Click. Second, be sure to complete the Free Federal Student Assistance Application (FAFSA), as many students are eligible for federal assistance or assistance through Google. Since the launch of the Grow with Google program, the company has funded over 100,000 needs-based scholarships for those seeking career certificates.

Does Google offer free training?

Google offers free trials, but not free certificate training. Only self-study materials for the Android developer program are free.

What certification does Google offer?

Google offers IT support, data analysis, project management, IT automation, UX design, and Android development certificates.

Is the Google IT Professional Certificate Worth It?

Yes. According to Google, 82% of certified graduates reported positive career development within six months of completing the program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/all-about-the-google-professional-training-programs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos