Amazon Launches Alexa Together Elderly Care Subscription Service – TechCrunch





Amazon today announced a new subscription service called “Alexa Together.” It is designed for families who are still living independently but have older families who may need additional support. A $ 19.99 / month subscription extends Amazon’s existing product, the Alexa Care Hub. This is an early investment in elderly care by taking advantage of many of Care Hub’s features and adding new protections such as emergency response features and access to specialized emergency helplines.

In November 2020, the company first introduced Care Hub, an optional Alexa mobile app. This allows the family to receive general information about their activities and be warned if a loved one asks for help.

Alexa Together gives families continued access to features such as care alerts. Care Alerts are designed to keep an elderly family in a loop when they ask Alexa for help.

Starting next year, Alexa Together will also allow multiple people to support their loved ones. This is useful, for example, in situations where siblings may share the obligation to care for moms and dads. Nearby neighbors can also be added to the support system so they can check the customer’s family in an emergency.

According to Amazon, caregivers can also set reminders on their loved ones’ devices or link to music services to make it easier to play their favorite songs. You can also add contacts to your family’s Alexa account so you can call friends and family hands-free.

The new subscription also introduces an emergency response feature that provides hands-free, 24/7 access to the emergency helpline. That way, if an elderly family falls at home or another type of emergency occurs, you can ask Alexa for help.

Alexa then warns the whole family, neighbors, and others connected to your account.

The subscription is free for 6 months and will continue to be a paid subscription of $ 19.99 per month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/28/amazon-launches-an-elder-care-subscription-service-alexa-together/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos