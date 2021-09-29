Amazon is planning your future: are you ready for it?





Astro is just one of Amazon’s products to launch this year.

Amazon

My kid is talking to his British grandmother on a tower-shaped screen sitting at a kitchen table while playing a game projected on the surface. Grandma laughs and stares. I’m busy stroking a robot dog, but it’s scooped up to tell me that someone is in the backyard. Meanwhile, my phone shows me a feed in my living room from a flying camera drone floating there. This is my future sci-fi vision that Amazon unveiled at an autumn hardware event, and it’s coming again this year. But it’s also very familiar … it has a ring.

Currently playing: Watch this: Amazon announces house robot “Atom” and new ring Alexa …

1:32

Amazon’s future pipeline seems to be evolving rapidly, all in the form of opt-in invitation-only products. The $ 1,000 Astro robot, arriving by the end of the year, is an important part of future technology. But keep in mind that the $ 250 hovering home camera drone, Always Home Cam, allows you to zoom in and auto-dock when you’re done. AmazonGlow is a SmartScreen Meets Projection Virtual Tablet.

Get the CNET Home Newsletter

Modern your home with the latest news on smart home products and trends. Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

You probably soon noticed that the Kindle was directed to the opening of Ready Player One at the beginning of Amazon’s September product event. Or, in the second half of the video presentation, Gregg Zehr, president of Lab126, which focused on Amazon’s hardware and product innovation, said, “The problem was that we shouldn’t have built it, but why not?” Stated.

“This is our first robot, not our last one,” Zehr added later.

In fact, Amazon couldn’t help but refer to the inevitable sequel. “Astro 2 will become smarter and more functional over time,” said Dave Limp, Amazon SVP of devices and services.

Science fiction is clearly a breakthrough point in Amazon’s next wave of product ideas. “We’re embracing science fiction and making it happen,” said Suri Maddhula, software director at Amazon’s Astro. The ReadyPlayer One reference at the start of the Amazon event rang a very familiar bell because the book was a reference point for similar science fiction in running VR by Facebook and Oculus.

The Ring Always Home Cam drone docks and takes off in the house.

Amazon

The atmosphere of these products in bold and perhaps over-experimented can cause dystopia very quickly. Or Jurassic Park: Move fast and create the future. After all, why wasn’t there the question “should we build it?” Based on what Amazon’s Astro Designer said, the clear belief is that robots are coming regardless. And certainly, there are already many domestic robots with similar ambitions, room scanning, and telepresence capabilities. Maybe nothing is as sophisticated as Astro, and nothing is well thought out. But like its still-ongoing evolution of VR, the future has been there for some time.

How do you feel about the beta versions of these opt-in products? The chance to buy an Astro robot is by invitation only. Same as Amazon Glow or Ring Always Home Come Drone. This is a way for Amazon to roll out future products and publicly test them before they may be released to the general public later. The Halo fitness band, its Echo Frames glasses, or its Echo Loop smart ring, and even the original Echo.

I signed up for a chance to buy a drone and felt something unknown. The survey asked if there were chandeliers, high ceilings, narrow doors, or floors of different colors. do you have kids? I wondered: What part of my life can cause complications?

But I’m worried that Amazon’s ambitions are clearly even more pervasive, relying on networks of cameras, microphones, and sensors everywhere to collect information and relay it to me and others. increase. The future of always-on ambient computing can feel that way.

Amazon Glow has two sets of screens that project an interactive experience onto your table during a video chat. It is designed for kids.

Screenshots by Amazon / Katie Teague / CNET

Fast forward to a Ray Bradbury style smart home to live, breathe and see. Maybe there is a soft rain and even a welt. These things sound a lot of episodes of Black Mirror. Choose your favorite science fiction vision. Amazon clearly relies on the classic robot fantasy of domestic robots (Astro, The Jetsons). Glow reminds me of something that Kubrick would have had in 2001.

In the first place, it may be these science fiction visions that help bring these things home. When using VR, it feels like you’re in Ready Player One or The Matrix. Or Tony Stark wearing smart glasses. Yes, all of these future visions are flawed, full of warnings and dangers. However, there is a reason why the idea of ​​Jurassic Park was so attractive in the first place. (Look: Dinosaurs!)

Amazon’s biggest challenge isn’t dreaming of wonder-inducing gadgets. It’s about balancing it with very realistic and problematic privacy concerns, and how these devices can feel like they’re becoming a Big Tech umbrella at every moment of our lives. is. For now, robots are experiments. So is the drone and the shining prominent tablet. What’s next? I don’t know if I want a robot, drone, or projection device in my everyday home. But I also felt that way about VR. I think that’s all of Amazon’s approach. It takes us into the future in seemingly small steps. I want a clearer depiction between the wonders of dinosaurs and the concerns about the park.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/home/smart-home/amazon-has-your-future-mapped-out-are-you-ready-for-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos