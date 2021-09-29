A new era of education is high tech and high five – TechCrunch





Jack Lynch is a veteran of educational technology and CEO of HMH, a learning technology company.

We’ve heard a lot about the role of technology in pandemic education, and for good reason. Digital solutions have allowed the school community to sustain learning through uncertainties and interruptions that none of us could have imagined.

However, edtech’s victory is paired with a major challenge. Since the school’s closure due to a pandemic in March 2020, the school district has invested in giving students access to computing devices and the Internet.

Technology-savvy teachers have become proficient in technology as they have learned to navigate remote education and learning in an instant virtual classroom. Still, with all the advances we have made in digital learning, due to the interruption of the face-to-face social aspects of the classroom experience, students average 4-5 grades from 2020 to 2021 in reading and math. It ended a month late. , According to a recent study by McKinsey & Company.

I was beginning to see the possibilities of digital learning take hold. Teachers can use the software to differentiate and personalize their teaching. But you can’t stop here. For the past 18 months, technology has been a virtual synonym, and many children have felt isolated, sitting behind their devices and coveting connections with peers and teachers.

We now have the opportunity to take what we have learned and use it to usher in a new era of human connection-centric education, while being meaningfully powered by technology. I have. Incredible teacher. Returning to school this fall, you can combine the best technology with the best classroom experience.

HMH recently shared the results of its annual Educator Confidence Report. The findings provide important insights into the characteristics that need to define a post-pandemic classroom.

More than 1,200 front-line educators from across the United States responded, reducing optimism (only 38% of educators reported some positive or positive views on their professional status). Increased confidence in learning technology acquisition and benefits.

We were moving from digital promises to digital proofs.

Despite the turbulent years, teachers’ current views on technology provide a bright spot and pave the way for more purposeful use of digital solutions.

Educators’ confidence in the use of educational technology is the highest ever since they started this survey seven years ago, with 66% of teachers being very or very confident in their abilities. Many acknowledge the experience of being thrown into the deepest part in March 2020. Today, almost unanimous 95% of teachers are experiencing the benefits of educational technology, and 77% believe that technology will help them become more effective teachers after a pandemic.

Very important is the type of benefit the teacher is experiencing. 81% report at least one of the top three benefits: All of these are student-centric. Differentiated instruction instruction. Flexible access to educational content.

Despite technology playing a larger and more effective role, educators report that critical barriers to access and effectiveness, such as lack of device and Internet access, need to be addressed. Fifty-seven percent of educators also say that lack of student involvement in technology is a major barrier. More than half say the biggest challenge is the lack of time to plan for integrating digital resources into education.

Student emotional well-being is an educator’s greatest concern

At the heart of education and learning is the strong connection that has been built and nurtured between teachers and students, which serves as the basis for academic and social emotional growth and promotes engagement. Are all aware. Technology that breaks that connection and isolates students is unacceptable to obscure that important relationship. The data from this year’s survey is an important harbinger.

Fifty-eight percent of educators are concerned that students will show increased socio-emotional needs after the pandemic, and socio-emotional needs were again of widespread concern this year (teachers’ own salaries and students’ own). Before concerns about delays). In addition, 82% of educators believe that a well-crafted and fully integrated Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) program will have an impact.

Ultimately, benefit from the best approaches in both worlds, combining the power of technology with a proven high-tech classroom social gathering to begin the recovery and transition to a post-pandemic education model. I can. Work in a way that reinforces each other with a high five.

The educator’s unique experience reveals what the future classroom will look like

Technology alone cannot usher in a new era of education. It’s important to leverage digital solutions in a community-oriented, connected, and human way of thinking.

At HMH, we aim for an edtech ecosystem that promotes engagement rather than isolation. For solutions that provide actionable data and insights that allow teachers to differentiate their teaching, not just the pages below the glass. Rather than adding a complete plate to educators, for innovation that expands their capabilities and gives them time to focus on the social and emotional needs of their students.

I heard loudly and clearly that educators believe in the potential of technology to achieve these goals. Eighty-two percent of educators believe that learning customized for all students will transform future learning and education, and 75% believe in technology solutions that connect teaching and evaluation on a single platform. It is essential for this transformation.

The potential of Edtechs has been exponentially unleashed over the past year, but the future of the classroom is more than just tech. It is also a high five.

When I asked the educators what they were most looking forward to after the pandemic, the answer was clear when they were with the student community. Eighty percent cited direct student interaction, 74% increased student involvement, and 63% referred to student collaboration. chance.

Enthusiastic discussions about face-to-face and digital learning are often overlooked in the creation of rigorous binary digital or analog. But our greatest success will come from accepting the fact that these are not opposition. They are complementary force multipliers.

We lost a lot last year, but we can lay an important foundation and continue that momentum. As a society, we continue to assess health risks in front of us, navigating an increasingly hybrid world that includes our workplace, our neighborhood, and of course our school.

When we finally return to the school building, we’ll be ready to use technology and innovation to usher in a new era of learning that will be forever defined by the teacher and student community.

