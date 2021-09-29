Octane elected to the leadership team of Syntiant 2021s Best Technology Company | Your Money





Irvine, Calif., September 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Syntiant Corp, a provider of deep learning solutions that enable edge AI in always-on applications for battery-powered devices, announced today that it has been awarded the 2021 High Tech. Best Technology Company Leadership Team Award by Octane, a leading accelerator in Southern California.

In its 28th year, the Octanes High Tech Awards recognize Orange County-based companies and leaders for innovation and leadership in both technology and medical technology.

Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant, is honored to be recognized by Octane as the Best Technology Company Leadership Team in the 2021s. One of Syntiant’s core values ​​is to do only extraordinary things, and the leadership team continues to offer excellence beyond extraordinary levels. These individuals helped grow Syntiant into a global leader in AI edge computing. I am very grateful to be able to work with such a talented group every day.

This is the second high-tech award given to Syntiant. In 2019, the company was named Octanes Outstanding Emerging Technology Company.

AboutSyntiant Founded in 2017, it is headquartered in Syntiant Corp, Irvine, California. Combining dedicated silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline, is a leader in providing end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications of battery-powered devices. Syntiants advanced chip solutions combine deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earphones to automotive. The company is backed by some of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors, including Intel Capital. , Microsofts M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, Amazon Alexa Fund, Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continue to be recognized as industry leaders and Gartner’s April 2020 AI Semiconductor Cool Vendor. Fast Companys is the prestigious list of the world’s most innovative companies in 2020. He has also been awarded the CES 2021 Innovation Award Onory and the CES 2020 Best of Innovation Award Onory. For more information about the company, please visit www.syntiant.com or follow Syntianton Twitter @ Syntiantcorp.

About Octane Octane convenes and enables the technology and medical technology business ecosystem in Southern California by connecting people, resources, and capital. Our goal is to create more than 55,000 high-value technology jobs in Southern California by 2030. Inspire your community through LaunchPad, an industry-leading accelerator. Enterprise solutions, a new platform for providing companies with capital and growth resources to accelerate job creation. Signature events and programs. Direct access to capital. Details: octaneoc.org Media Contact: George Medici PondelWilkinson Inc. [email protected] 310.279.5968

