Google Nest doorbell is getting Halloween ringtone updates





Google Nest is reviving seasonal ringtones for video doorbells. This includes the Nest Doorbell (wired), formerly known as the Nest Hello, and the new Nest Doorbell (battery). Initially a Halloween-inspired tone that lasts until October, with winter holiday-themed options arriving.

Nest has been offering them for the past three years, but after the holidays the ringtone goes out and the standard cave remains. But this year, the new Nest Doorbell also has six evergreen ringtones that can be used all year round. They arrive with the Halloween option, but Google tells me they never come to the old Nested Doorbell (wired).

The spooky theme ringtone will arrive on October 1st and will be available on both buzzers until October 31st. Fortunately, you don’t need a paid NestAware subscription to welcome guests with one of the tones of evil laughter, skeleton dance, creepy crows, ghostly boos, howling war wolf, ticking witches and more. ..

The tone will ring from both the doorbell itself and the Google Nest speaker or smart display at home. You can select the ringtone you need in the settings of the Google Home app (battery) for Nest Doorbell or the Nest app (wired) for Nest Doorbell.

If you want to be creepy, you can also play an hour-long playlist of Halloween-themed sounds and music on Google Nest’s speakers and display. Let’s be a little googled, creepy. You can also play Halloween-themed games on NestHub or NestHub Max. Let me tell you, hey Google, tell me the riddles of Halloween and take part in the riddle adventure with an eerie twist.

When Halloween ends on November 1st, the doorbell will automatically return to the default tone. You can go to the app and choose a new seasonal theme until the end of December, or if you have a Nest Hello (battery), you can choose one of the new year-round options.

Last year, holiday-themed options included a dozen tones related to Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year, and Kwanzaa. Similar options are expected this year as well.

