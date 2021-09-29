Innovation sprout with internship program and P-TECH – Canon City Daily Record





Innovative ideas germinate in a variety of situations. One such idea was born in 2018 and has produced a myriad of positive results. For students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) academic research and work, the PTECH program is a great complement for CCHS students. Recognizing the potential of P-TECH, Bill Summers, Principal of Caon City High School (CCHS), has become one of five schools in collaboration with Pueblo Community College and the Fremont Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) TechSTART program. Became the first local school approved by P-TECH. Of Colorado.

P-TECH’s involvement in an innovative partnership between school districts, community colleges, and one or more local high-growth industry employers begins in grade 9 and continues through grade 14. Two years of community college education is free for P-TECH students who work for employers who provide mentoring, job shadowing, internships, pre-training, and other work-related experiences.

As part of CCHS’s HS Pathway Program, students must complete the Professional and Internship Community Experience (PaICE). This allows all students to gain direct experience in their career choices. This program is possible through a network of partnerships with local businesses, professionals and agencies. The program not only gives students the opportunity to assess their interests in different professions, but also provides the very necessary support for local organizations to run their businesses.

The HS Pathways Program started when I started high school, says Tristan Ritchie, a 2021 CCHS graduate. The senior class was the first class to take the program and there was a lot of excitement around it.

In fact, with the initial success of the program, internships have become a requirement for graduation one year after the start.

P-TECH was added to the CCHS program in 2018 for students interested in STEM-related internships.

There were about 20 students in the first year of the program, one of whom was Tristan, says Kristie Satterly, CEO and co-founder of Data Nexus, TechSTARTs intern coordinator for the P-TECH program.

I’ve always been interested in technology and math, but P-TECH came at the right time for me, says Ritchie. Tristan enrolled in an internship with other students and attended the internship fair held at the CCHS Auditorium in the spring of 2018. Internship fairs give students the opportunity to meet with various employers and interview them about their business. It was a job fair that I met Alan Buller, who represented FEDCTech START. After talking to him, I found TechSTART to be the place I wanted to intern. The only question was which business. Alain was particularly impressed by the fact that he was interested not only in his hard skills but also in his soft skills.

The next step in Tristan’s process was to participate in TechSTART’s internship open house. There he met with a number of TechSTART business owners, including Lester Limn, CEO and founder of the p3 community.

He says the opportunity to meet various companies was undoubtedly very beneficial. When I met Leicester, I immediately wanted to intern with him. I was always interested in architecture and what it meant for the community. Leicester is the embodiment of this vision. Moreover, this is a great scenario to determine if your career in architecture is of interest to me.

Ritchie’s internship in the p3 community began in the fall of 2019 at the beginning of his third year at CCHS. Initially, Ritchie didn’t know much about the business of the p3 community.

He remembers that I went to a client meeting with Leicester, brought a notepad and a pencil, wrote down the observations, and wrote down questions that I could see later with Leicester. This was a great way for me to become familiar with business and profession. Lester was very patient throughout the process and acted as a great mentor.

Ritchie did a 10-15 hour internship in the p3 community during the fall semester of her third year.

He says I leave school every day at noon and spend the afternoon equivalent to two classes working in the p3 community.

Over time, Ritchie began to learn more about the p3 community and its business.

He says I’ve moved beyond just taking notes to actually working for Leicester.

The internship is only required for 6 weeks, but Ritchie has signed up to work in Limung for the rest of the semester, then in the spring semester. As the fourth grade of Tristans approached, Limn and he met and decided to extend their internship until the completion of the fourth grade at CCHS.

Things are going very well, he says, and he’s starting to learn what it takes to be a draftsman.

Later, when Ritchie graduated in the spring of 2021, Lim chose to hire him as a paid draftsman.

Ritchie commented that while working to complete a two-year basic class at Pueblo Community College, I can continue my hands-on experience in the p3 community. Lester is a great mentor who treated me like an adult and like a real member of the p3 community team. He has given you many values ​​and soft skills that you can never learn in the academic arena.

After graduating from CCHS, Ritchie concluded that the original Computer Information Systems (CIS) P-TECH track he chose was not in perfect agreement with his academic and career goals.

One aspect of the internship is to provide students with the opportunity to assess their interests, he explains. Some internship experiences reinforce the direction you plan to take after graduation, while others point in a different direction. After spending thousands of dollars pursuing, students can determine if a career path was previously suitable for them, rather than discovering that they are not interested in a particular career path.

Ritchie is currently working with Christie to develop the truck, as CCHS’s HS Pathway Program and P-TECH do not currently include pre-engineering trucks.

In the future, if we could help more students join P-TECH and find a career path they love, I think the time to work with Christie would have been successful, says Ritchie.

With months of internship experience, students can gain immeasurable insights into a variety of professional career tracks, Satterly adds. Tristan is a perfect example of someone who has greatly benefited from the CCHS internship program. Thanks to his efforts and mentors like Leicester, his future is very bright.

Ritchie aims to work in the p3 community until he completes the basic coursework for a bachelor’s degree in architecture.

When I leave to get an architecture degree in another year or two, I will have the experience and knowledge that most other people don’t have, he summarizes. Participation in internship work in P-TECH and the p3 community was invaluable and created a career opportunity never before imagined.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canoncitydailyrecord.com/2021/09/28/innovation-germinates-with-internship-program-and-p-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos