



Nashville, Tennessee-Governor of Tennessee Bill Lee today announced the new University of Applied Technology (TCAT) to be developed at the Memphis Regional Megasite in collaboration with Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation Blue Oval City.

Governor Lee said large companies are choosing Tennessee for our skilled workforce. This unique partnership between Ford and SK Innovation will enable Tennessees to improve their skills and meet the specific employment demands of Blue Oval City. Tennessee is ready to provide a workforce for the 21st century.

The new TCAT offers customized training developed in collaboration with Ford and SK Innovation. This high-quality training focuses on the manufacture and repair of electric vehicles and batteries, and provides a curriculum focused on mechatronics engineering and automotive mechanics. Tennessee continues to develop resources to meet growing labor demand and was recently named the number one state in the United States due to the growing employment of highly industrialized industries. Tennessee is also ranked number one in the southeastern part of the electric vehicle manufacturing industry, accounting for nearly 40% of the work and investment in the southeastern electric vehicle manufacturing industry.

Technical College is an integral part of Tennessee’s workforce development strategy. Technical education closes skill gaps and opens up good work opportunities.Commissioner Jeff Macord, Ministry of Labor Development

Tennessee added 1,000 students to TCAT in the fall of 2021 during a difficult year of higher education, with enrollment declines at many institutions. This is primarily due to this year’s $ 79 million investment from Governor Lee to eliminate 11,400 TCATs. Governor Lee has prioritized vocational education and apprenticeship, increased apprenticeships throughout the state by more than 30% since taking office, and invested more than $ 30 million in Governor’s investment in vocational education (GIVE) in rural communities.

Customized industry training is conducted by the Tennessee Board to ensure that graduates are hired and productive from day one. Planned for the Memphis Regional Megasite in partnership with Ford and SK Innovation, this new workforce training center will equip Tennessees with the skills they need for a rewarding career now and for the next few years. We are very pleased to work with Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation to change the lives and landscapes of Tennessee. Thanks to the Governor and the Legislature, this center enables us to continue and strengthen our student success and workforce development mission.Tennessee Board of Directors, Prime Minister Flora Tidings

Ford and SK Innovation will invest $ 5.6 billion to build a 3,600-acre megacampus called Blue Oval City at the Memphis Regional Megasite. Production of the next-generation all-electric F-series truck will begin in 2025 on this campus. 5,800 new jobs in West Tennessee.

