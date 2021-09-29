US Stocks-Wall Street Fall As Soaring Bonds Create Hammer Tech Stocks





For Reuters live blogs on US, UK and European stock markets, Click or type "LIVE /" in the news window.

* Megacap technical name drags S & P 500, Nasdaq falls

* Ford rises with $ 11.4 billion investment in SK Innovation

* Index declines: Dow 0.25%, S & P 0.80%, Nasdaq 1.4% (updated and open)

By Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar

September 28 (Reuters)-Nasduck fell the most in Wall Street’s index on Tuesday as tech tycoons were pressured by soaring bond yields in anticipation of high interest rates and rising inflation.

At 9:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.89 points (0.25%) at 34,780.48, the S & P 500 fell 35.36 points (0.80%) at 4,407.75, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 209.42 points (1.40). bottom. %, 14,760.55.

The two-year US Treasury yield soared to an 18-month high, squeezing stocks of high-growth companies whose value is closely linked to future earnings.

Shares of Apple, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc fell between 1.5% and 1.8%.

These stocks have benefited from a low interest rate environment since the beginning of the pandemic.

Nine of the 11 major S & P sectors declined in early trading.

Energy and finance have outperformed as investors have pivoted to sectors that are in the best position to benefit from the economic recovery.

The S & P energy sector has risen nearly 12.3% so far in September and is on track to break the loss for the second straight month.

“This is very much what we saw in the first half of June, when the Fed began pushing dot plots and tricking people,” said Jerry Blackman, chief investment officer at First American Trust in Santa Ana, California. It’s a very similar playbook. ”

“Therefore, looking at what’s happening right now, it’s definitely starting to roll off the COVID curve from a global perspective, with rising interest rates and economically sensitive or cyclical stocks taking the lead. Also. ”

The story continues

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell said in a prepared statement prior to a 10 am hearing at the U.S. Senate Banking Commission that highs and employment associated with the resumption of the U.S. economy from the pandemic. He said the difficulties could prove to be “longer than expected.”

Hosts of other Fed officials will also speak at another event later in the day.

Market participants are waiting for data on consumer confidence, inflation and ISM manufacturing activity this week to measure the pace of recovery.

U.S. Government Financing After A Rapidly Split U.S. Senate Suspended Federal Debt Cap on Monday and Failed to Take Measures to Avoid Partial Government Closure Before the September 30 Deadline The focus was also on the progress of the negotiations.

The tech name shift came after the Fed last week suggested that accommodative monetary policy could be tightened in the coming months amid signs of the world’s largest economic recovery.

The Russell 1000 Value Index narrowed the gap in September after well below growth so far this year and is now up 17.1%.

Ford Motor Co said 3.4% after U.S. automaker and South Korean battery partner SK Innovation announced that it would invest $ 11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the U.S. It has risen.

The decline is 1.78: 1 on the New York Stock Exchange and 2.3: 1 on the Nasdaq, outpacing the starting lineup.

The S & P Index recorded 15 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 28 new lows. (Report by Sruthi Shankar, Medha Singh, Devik Jain in Bangalore, edited by Subhranshu Sahu, Sriraj Kalluvila, Maju Samuel)

