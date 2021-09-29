Internet Privacy: Three new features in Gmail, Apple and Outlook help





Many of us may not think too much about how our email service works. These practical features that help you communicate, receive promotional offers, and sign up for information from companies and organizations are often overlooked.

However, these new products from some popular email providers may give your face a little smile the next time you log in.

Hide my email

This is one of Apple’s latest operating system features. iOS 15 comes with a way to keep your personal email address more private and exclude it from the marketing list of many advertisers. Hide My Email generates a random and unique email address to use when signing up for newsletters, apps, or websites. Next time, if you create an account somewhere and don’t want to give out your personal email address,[マイ電子メールを非表示]Look for and pop up. Clicking on it will send a random email and forward it to your real email address. If you don’t want to receive emails from that random email anymore, you can choose to pause the transfer or delete it altogether.

You need an iCloud + account in the range of $ 1 to $ 10, but anyone who already has an account (for example, paying for additional cloud storage) will automatically receive this feature.

Schedule emails in Gmail

You may not be aware of the option, but it has been available for several months. If you have a habit of sending emails at midnight or 5am, you may not want someone to receive email notifications at that time. Alternatively, you may reply to the email immediately, but it may take some time for the recipient to receive the reply. You can now use Gmail to schedule emails to send later. Sure, emails don’t get people’s attention as quickly as text, but you may want to set up emails to arrive at a particular time.

On the computer, after composing an email[送信]Instead of clicking, click the drop-down arrow next to it,[送信のスケジュール]Choose. You can prepare up to 100 scheduled emails.

If you make a mistake or rethink the email you plan to send, go to your Gmail account and it’s on the left side of the screen.[スケジュール済み]Click. Select the email you want to review and make the necessary changes. You can decide whether to change the timing of sending the email or cancel it altogether.

For Android and iPhone, it’s in the upper right corner of the new email[その他]You can find schedule options by tapping. Tap the Gmail burger icon, then[スケジュール済み]Tap.

Delivery of luggage by calendar

You may be accustomed to some events from your email filling your calendar. Flights, hotel stays and concerts always pop up and can be added to your schedule with just one click. However, if you are using an Outlook email account (or an earlier Outlook iteration such as hotmail, live, msn, passport, etc.), you may have noticed something new. Since last year, Outlook may have started adding many events to the calendar. The only way to know if your email and calendar work together in this way is from the alerts and emails you receive when they first occur. New events that may appear on your calendar include baggage delivery, invoices, and even doctor appointments. Whether these are scheduled in the calendar depends on whether the email containing the event is from a supported sender and whether you have opted in.

Flight, car and hotel bookings are automatically added to your calendar, but in Outlook[設定]>[カレンダー]>[メールからのイベント]You can add other events by navigating to. From that point on, you can review each event type and decide whether to display those events in the calendar, the event summary in the calendar, or just the event summary by email.

If you haven’t thought about what your email can do for you for a while, think about taking advantage of these new features, and get excited about email again. ..

