Pre-order Amazon Astro, Echo Show 15, Ring Alarm Pro and more: How to buy everything announced





Astro Boy announced several new additions, including this new robot, Astro Boy, during product launch on Tuesday.

Amazon is closing the competition with a new line of smart homes and security devices aimed at Google and Apple. The invitation-only product launch on Tuesday was astonishing, including Astro, a $ 1,000 smart robot that puts Alexa on the wheel (see below for details). Many of the new products will be available later this year and require an invitation to pre-order. Amazon’s new features and devices also include Halo Nutrition for the updated Halo View Fitness Band, new visual IDs and custom sounds for Echo Show 15.

Also, Amazon’s $ 250 ring drone Always Home camera is finally ready for pre-order a year after it was first announced. You can fly the planned route and show what’s happening at home, especially while you’re on the go. (Note that the ringline has been criticized for privacy concerns.) And the $ 50 Blink Video Doorberg is Amazon’s first blinkline.

We’ll analyze what’s available for pre-order and the best features Amazon has announced (to date). Please note, most products require an invitation to pre-order and will be released later this year-includes an invitation link if available.

Amazon Astro robots can wheel around your home and respond to voice commands.

Astro is a new robot that brings AI home. You can sign up to request an invitation today, and Astro will ship later this year. A lovely robot that follows voice commands and monitors your home with a periscope camera. Astro can display live views via the mobile app so you can see your home while you’re on the go. Astro works with Alexa Together and RingProtect Pro and comes with a 6-month free trial of the latter. However, Amazon does not sacrifice privacy with this domestic robot. Astro has the following features:

Don’t interfere with the exclusion zone feature Alexa’s standard privacy features

Amazon’s thermostat supports voice commands and scheduled routines.

Amazon has partnered with Honeywell Home to create an Energy Star-certified smart thermostat that competes with Nest. Most customers may get a thermostat for free after a utility rebate. This is an Alexa-enabled thermostat that supports routines and automatically adjusts the temperature. Pre-orders are currently available and will ship from November 4th. Here are some of the main features we’re looking forward to:

Control your thermostat using the Alexa app or voice commands Energy dashboard for analyzing usage on your Echo device or Alexa app ThermostatHunches automatically adjusts temperature

The Echo Show 15 can be wall-mounted or placed on a stand.

Amazon’s new Echo Show is bigger than its predecessor. It currently comes with a 15.6-inch display and is only available in one black color. However, it can be wall-mounted or placed on a stand. The latest models include facial recognition features such as personalized alerts when the hub recognizes your face, intensifying competition with Apple. It also comes with a personalized ToDo list such as Google’s Hub Max. However, the Echo Show 15 comes with some of the long-awaited features.

A custom sound customizable Alexa widget that allows Alexa to listen to certain noises in your homeVisualID to provide you with a more customized calendar and reminders.

You must sign up to receive an invitation to pre-order Echo Show 15.

Amazon Glow allows families to digitally connect with games, learning, and video calls.

Amazon Glow is a brand new smart device for kids that is very different from the Echo Glow. Kids can use the video screen to chat with family and friends in long-distance relationships. Includes a silicone mat for reading, playing and drawing with loved ones. You’ll also get a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus to access ebooks, games, and more. Amazon Glow comes with a two-year warranty in the unlikely event that it breaks. You can request an invitation to the Glow Program today.

Mattel, Disney, Nickelodeon, Sesame Street Games and Activities Pre-approved contacts using Amazon Glowapp Camera and Privacy Shutter

HaloView has an AMOLED color screen.

TheHalo View is a new addition to Amazon’s Halo family. The latest Amazon Fitness Tracker has several new features, including an AMOLED color display screen. Halo View users are also looking forward to the Halo Fitness and Nutrition service, which helps with exercise and a healthy diet. This benefits Halo users in several ways, including movement, emotional tones, and camera body analysis. And it still works in the original Halo band. However, these new additions may be worth upgrading from Amazon’s Halo.

7-day battery life Water resistant up to 50 meters Skin and temperature tracking

