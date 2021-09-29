TD City Council hears Google’s water demand concerns — Colombia Community Connection News Mid-Colombia Region





Have you been defeated?

I’d like to know from Mayor Maze that your council, including you, handles legal negotiations as large as our city is doing with global businesses like Google. Do you have legal qualifications or special education for you? While Google has an entire team of leading lawyers from universities, including Yale, Harvard, and Berkeley, who deal with their side of the affairs, which one decides to handle negotiations that will change this community? Do you justify it?Sarah McKenna asked

In fact, some people at the meeting pointed out that the city council and staff were against a team of Google lawyers.

Oregonlive.com created a story on Monday asking the same question.

Mayor Richmaze replied that he could rely on both city and county lawyers. He said the county and city staff are very capable of signing negotiation agreements at this time.

Therefore, McKenna argued that there were no outside lawyers to assist in negotiations with global companies.

Other participants in the conference said it would be in the city’s interest to receive additional legal assistance.

Mike Courtney disagreed.

He called it BS and said the city’s legal team included Kristen Campbell, who attended Michigan State University and was the secretary of the Michigan Court of Appeals and Jonathan Kara. Kara, a city lawyer, is a graduate of Golden Gate University Law School. At the Law School, he worked for the San Francisco City Lawyer’s Office, a team representing San Francisco’s energy interests, in front of the Public Utility Commission of California and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. According to his profile, he was later invited to assist the city’s utility sector on issues of water rights and land use.

