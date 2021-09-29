Google: URLs are case sensitive





Google’s John Mueller makes it clear that URLs are case sensitive, so it’s important that the characters are uppercase or lowercase.

One URL can be different from another, just as a URL with a trailing slash and a URL without a slash are different due to the difference between uppercase and lowercase letters.

This topic is covered in the latest article on Ask Googlebot on the Google Search Central YouTube channel.

You will be asked if the case of the letters in the URL can affect your website’s ranking.

Mueller will answer your questions and explain how Google chooses the version of the URL to display in search results.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Does the case of the URL affect SEO?

The case of letters in the URL is absolutely important to Google.

Two URLs look the same and can lead to the same content, but if one has a capital letter and the other has no capital letters, they can be treated as different URLs.

Mueller says:

“By definition, URLs are case sensitive, and the trailing slash is important, so technically it is — these things are important. They make the URL different.”

When Google recognizes that there are multiple versions of the same URL, it tries to crawl all of them to determine which version to display in the search results.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

This is handled automatically, but it’s not always ideal because it can take a long time for Google to detect and index your content.

“In these cases, if the website still shows the same content, search engines try to figure it out for themselves, which usually works, but that’s not always ideal.

For example, search engines try to crawl every variation of the URL they find. This can slow down finding other useful content on your website. “

When Google encounters multiple different versions of a URL, it begins a process called normalization.

Determine the URL to keep in SERP and consolidate all signals from other versions into that one URL.

The URL that will eventually appear in the search results is called the canonical URL.

“Also, if a search engine finds multiple different URLs that point to the same content, you need to decide which of these URLs to keep. This is called normalization.

The ranking remains the same, but our system may choose a URL that you wouldn’t have chosen. “

Mueller explains that uppercase and lowercase letters in URLs can also play a role in robots.txt.

“Another place where the exact URL plays a role is robots.txt. You can tell which parts of your website shouldn’t be crawled in the robots.txt file.

The robots.txt file also uses the exact URL, so if there is an entry that references one version of the URL, it will not apply to other versions of that URL. However, this rarely causes problems. “

advertisement

Please continue reading below

By consistently linking to the same version, you can tell Google which version of the URL you want to appear in search results.

The rel = ”canonical” tag also sends hints about the version of the URL to display in the SERP.

“Using internal links to link to a consistent version makes the preference clearer. Adding a link rel =” canonical ”element can also help confirm that and search engines will go to that version. Encourage them to concentrate.

So, in short, uppercase or lowercase letters are important for URLs. Consistency in their usage is a good practice, but it’s usually less important to your website. “

advertisement

Please continue reading below

See the full video below.

Featured image: A screenshot of YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral in September 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-urls-are-case-sensitive/421264/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos