Trane Technologies Spotlight-Innovation of Decarbonized Infrastructure at World Climate Forum Asia





Singapore, September 29, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Global climate innovator Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) has arrived at the World Climate Forum (WCF) Asia 2021. Train Technologies Asia Pacific joins panel session “Building Climate Resilience: Accepting Innovation in Decarbonized Infrastructure”, including in-depth discussions with executives from the International Energy Agency, Infrastructure Asia under the Government of Singapore, and Resilience City Network. I participated.

In the panel, Sin Yew talks about how Trane Technologies builds green, low-carbon buildings with innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, how to develop climate-resistant infrastructure, and how the company is bold. He emphasized how to achieve the 2030 Sustainability Commitment.

Trane Technologies has participated in the WCF Asia event for the second consecutive year. This year’s participation will include four themed events around the world, including WCF Europe in June, WCF North America in September, WCF Asia, and the World Climate Summit / Investment at the United Nations 2021 Climate Change Conference in November. included. , COP26, Glasgow, Scotland.

Gigaton Challenge to Respond to Sustainability Initiatives

Today, 15% of the world’s carbon emissions come from building heating and cooling, with heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) accounting for more than 40% of the total energy used in commercial buildings. Global demand for HVAC is expected to triple by 2050. There is an urgent need for systematic sustainability action across the industry and society to make infrastructure such as buildings efficient and tolerate the effects of climate change.

In 2019, Trane Technologies announced its 2030 Sustainability Commitment. This includes Leading By Example by enabling a net carbon-neutral business with its global footprint and the Gigaton Challenge, a pledge to reduce customer carbon dioxide emissions by 1 billion tonnes (equivalent to 2%). It will be. Of the world’s annual emissions). This includes reducing emissions from our products and services by almost 50% by 2030. This is an ambitious, fact- and data-based goal validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in collaboration with climate science.

“As a climate innovator, we provide solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at HVAC,” says Sin Yew. “The Gigaton Challenge is not only a major challenge for ourselves and our customers, but also part of our journey to address the growing challenges of climate change.

To complete this bold gigaton challenge, we have developed a set of three innovative initiatives focused on HVAC solutions, including refrigerant transition management, system-level energy efficiency, and accelerated heating and refrigeration electrification. Did. These initiatives will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heating and air conditioning systems in a comprehensive manner. “

Trane Technologies has been a leader in refrigerant migration methods for many years by developing HVAC solutions that apply next-generation Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants to buildings. This has effectively guided the HVAC industry to move to chillers that apply lower GWP refrigerants. Today, Trane Technologies’ next-generation chillers are widely used in more than 30 countries. Most of these countries do not have regulations on the phasing out of high GWP HFC refrigerants, but Trane Technologies is preparing for more environmentally friendly and more energy efficient building solutions. The company also pioneered new ways to facilitate the collection and destruction of old high GWP refrigerant gases placed in containers that have been removed or no longer used from these systems to further mitigate their environmental impact. I am.

Beyond energy-efficient HVAC equipment providers, Trane Technologies offers a complete suite of services focused on maximizing system-level energy efficiency while meeting customer expectations for climate experience and air quality. Offers. In addition, the company’s controls, combined with building automation, help reduce or eliminate energy waste while reducing building and home emission intensity.

To accelerate the electrification of heating and refrigeration solutions, Trane Technologies has already marketed efficient appliances such as dual-supply home air source heat pump systems for supplying heat to buildings and homes. Trane Technologies experts can also design custom systems that maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of heating systems that reduce fossil fuel use.

Cooperation to advance decarbonized infrastructure

“The central belief in Trane Technologies’ sustainability strategy is to partner with stakeholders to minimize their environmental impact,” said Sin Yew. “We want more companies to get involved. Ultimately, we can change the industry, and the industry can change the world.”

To address climate change challenges, Trane Technologies will work with a variety of external partners, including government regulators, environmental agencies, opinion leaders and non-governmental organizations to develop a better climate change-resistant environment. We are offering a new solution for. For example, in September 2020, Trane Technologies gathered internal and external expertise, advocated appropriate policies, brought innovation to the market, and set new standards for more sustainable buildings in new health and efficiency. Space Center (CHES) has been launched. The company is also a founding member of the International Well Building Institute (IWBI), whose mission is to improve the human health and well-being of buildings.

Train Technologies also participates in many important sustainability pledges and coalitions. This includes efforts for RE100 and EP100 (100% renewable energy and 100% energy productivity), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Zero Competition International Campaign to meet Net Zero. included. Global emissions by 2050 for a healthy and resilient zero-carbon recovery.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Trane Technologies has partnered with policy makers and associations such as the ASHRAE Regional Chapter, HVAC, and the Mechanical Engineering Association to phase out high GWP HFC refrigerants, develop green building standards, and clean energy. Advocates planning and electrification strategies. All of these undertake a global decarbonization process to further accelerate green building development, strongly drive the building of climate-resistant infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region, and build a more sustainable future. Let’s move forward.

About Train Technologies

Train Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King and our portfolio of environmentally friendly products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more information, please visit tranetechologies.com.

