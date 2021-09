Match to avoid Apple and Google Pay with imminent update of Korean app

Apple and Google are about to face the first major test under the controversial app store pricing legislation. The result could be a battle with the company that owns Tinder in South Korea.

Match Group (which also owns dating apps such as Hinge, OkCupid, and PlentyOfFish) is trying to take advantage of recently passed Korean law that targets fines for Apple and Google. This can be as much as 30% of your app’s revenue.

Match-a voice criticizing prices with developers like Spotify and Fortnite maker Epic Games-purchased a Seoul-based dating app Hyperconnect for $ 1.73 billion in June. The Post learned that the Dallas-based company plans to submit app updates by the end of October to help South Korean customers circumvent Apple and Google’s payment systems.

Updates look easy and in line with new legislation, but some sources close to Match are prepared for possible confusion. They’re betting that Apple, Google, or both may be dragging or rejecting updates altogether. As a result, a process of appeal with regulatory agencies may be elicited. Regulators have threatened to fine up to 3 percent of South Korea’s total revenues if they do not comply.

The first law of its kind, which banned Apple and Google from requiring app developers to use a payment system, was passed by the South Korean parliament by President Moon Jae-in’s party. AP

Match expects to pay more than $ 500 million in fees worldwide this year alone, which is about 20 percent of the company’s global revenue.

Both Apple and Google charge up to 30% payment fees and prohibit developers from using other payment processors. AP

South Korea passed a law in August banning Apple and Google from requiring app developers to use payment systems. Meanwhile, a bill introduced in the US House of Representatives and the Senate in August also bans Apple and Google from requiring app developers to use payment systems. EU antitrust regulators said last year they were investigating whether Apple’s payment requirements violated Block’s competition law.

In September, in a dispute between Apple and Epic Games, a California judge ordered Apple to offer developers using its app store a payment system other than Apple Pay. However, the judge also opposed Epic in several respects, and the video game maker appealed the ruling. It’s unclear when or if Apple will force Californians to use an alternative payment system.

On September 16, Match’s chief financial officer, Gary Swidler, told The Wall Street Journal that the company is considering offering an alternative payment system to California customers at some point in the future.

The Journal also reported that South Korean app updates will be submitted in the coming months, but Tuesday news shows Match is moving faster than expected.

Apple and Google didn’t immediately respond to the request for comment.

Match Group acquired Seoul startup Hyperconnect for $ 1.73 billion in June. Hyperconnect / Facebook

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/09/28/match-to-sidestep-apple-and-google-pay-with-imminent-updates-to-korean-apps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

