Top Amazon Astro Robot Questions Answered: Two Prices, Specifications, Sale Dates, Privacy, Return Policy, etc.





Amazon’s Astro Robot is reminiscent of Disney Pixar character Wally.

Screenshots by Amazon / James Martin / CNET

Amazon’s new autonomous home robot, Astro, made its surprise debut at Amazon’s product launch event on Tuesday. As we’ve discovered, Alexa-powered bots have far more than beatboxing skills (yes, so too). Here’s everything you know about Amazon’s Robot Assistant. This includes knowledge about two different prices (the $ 999 starting price won’t last forever), tech specs, sale dates, Astro limits, and tech giants. I’m talking about privacy right now.

We asked Amazon for additional comments and information. We will update this story as soon as we know the details.

How much does Amazon Astro cost and how to buy it?

Amazon Astro is a Day 1 Edition product. In other words, it is available by invitation-only pre-order. Sign up for an invitation to pre-order Amazon Astro now. The initial cost of a domestic robot is $ 1,000. With a wider release, Astro will cost up to $ 1,450.

Amazon Return Policy: Can I return Astro if I change my mind?

Yes, Amazon says you can return Astro for free. Amazon’s Astro return policy is consistent with other products and devices. You can return Astro “for some reason new and unused” without paying for shipping.

Start your return by navigating to the list of Amazon orders in your account and selecting a return method. If you are presented with multiple choices, expand the list to see which one is most useful (for example, drop it at an Amazon or Whole Foods store, Kohl’s, or a UPS retailer). The Amazon website describes the rest of the process, including printing return labels as needed.

What are the specifications of Amazon Astro? Dimensions: 16.7×9.8×17.3 inches and 20.6 pounds. The charger is 11×10.4×5 and weighs 3.9 pounds. Battery: Astro’s lithium-ion rechargeable battery can be charged in about 45 minutes. Cameras: Astro has a 1080p periscope camera with a 132 degree diagonal field of view, located 42 inches from the floor. And a 5MP bezel camera. Astro’s 10-inch HD touchscreen display has a resolution of 1,280×800 pixels. Wi-Fi: Dual Band 802.11a / b / g / n / ac Bluetooth Connection Support USB-C Port Audio: Front Fire Speaker and Passive Bass Radiator Processor: 2x Qualcomm QCS605, 1x Qualcomm SDA660, 1x Processor and Amazon AZ1 Neural Edge 1 year Limited Warranty Included: Astro (device), cargo bin liner and cup holder, charger and 6-foot power cable, quick start guide and welcome kit Requirements: You have an active Amazon account and running iOS 13 or later or Android 8 or later You need a compatible mobile device and Astro app. For indoor use only.

Here is a breakdown of Amazon Astro.

Screenshots by Amazon / Shelby Brown / CNET Can I buy Amazon Astro outside the US?

No. Amazon ships Astro robots to addresses in 50 states in the United States.

When will Amazon release the Astro robot?

So far, Amazon has only stated that Astro will be available later this year. I’ll update this story when the date is clear. Perhaps the Astro robot will be shipped to pre-ordered customers by January 1, 2022.

What does an Amazon Astro robot do?

many. According to Amazon, Astro is like Alexa with wheels, monitoring home security, monitoring older and younger families, usually in your hands and seeking the needs of all Alexa commands. I can do it.

Bots are designed to help you learn your habits and make them more useful in your daily life. For example, Astro uses a technology called Intelligent Motion to navigate the home and avoid furniture and pets. This is to be learned from its usage. This means that when you’re not using Astro, you can hang out and charge in a nearby low-traffic area.

Robots can play podcasts, play music, and remotely check other people in the house. Astro can also make phone calls, send messages, set timers, alarms and reminders. The robot also has a small removable storage box that allows you to create a visual ID to carry or deliver items such as bottled water to specific people in your home. You can also video chat via Astro. The robots move with you and stay in the frame like a Facebook portal.

Astro can also integrate with Ring’s security alarm system (discussed in detail below) to capture video clips of events and send them to Ring’s cloud. Read on to learn everything Astro can do with a RingProtect Pro and Alexa Guard subscription.

Robots can detect and warn of broken glass and smoke detectors. If you think you forgot to turn off the stove, you can send Astro to the kitchen to check.

When it comes to remote elderly care, Astro has been reported to be able to recognize faces, look for older people and provide status notifications to caregivers. In addition, you can use futureAlexa Together integration to set up medication reminder routines, create shopping lists, get activity alerts, and check your blood pressure.

What does Amazon say about Astro’s privacy?

On Astro’s product page, Amazon says you can turn off the microphone, camera, and motion with the push of a button. You can also use the Astro app to set up “out-of-range zones” that Astro is not allowed to enter. We are currently investigating Astro’s privacyguardrails, including what is visible on the camera and what is not. We will update this section as more details become available.

How does Amazon Astro work with a RingProtect Pro subscription?

After enabling a 6-month free trial of Ring Protect Pro, Astro patrols your home with a periscope camera, investigates anomalous activity, and stores your video in Ring’s cloud storage for 60 days. If Astro detects something wrong (an unidentified person or sound), it will alert you remotely.

Without a Ring Protect Pro subscription, Astro only allows live view from the app, remote control of the robot, and two-way calling.

Returning or unregistering Astro may result in the loss of your Ring Protect Pro trial period and the associated loss of access.

If you are an existing subscriber, Amazon states:

For existing monthly or yearly Ring Protect Plan subscribers, your subscription will continue to be automatically renewed. If you assign Astro to the same location as your existing ring protection plan, after the trial period begins, credits equivalent to a 6-month payment (excluding tax) proportionally distributed based on your current subscription will be credited to your ring account. It will be granted automatically. If you are currently in the free trial period of the Ring Protect Plan at the same location where you assigned Astro, your existing trial period will end with a priority of 6 months and no credit will be granted.

Astro can use Intelligent Motion to navigate the house.

Screenshots / How does Astro on CNET Amazon work with Alexa Guard subscriptions?

With Alexa Guard in Astro, you can receive smart alerts such as smoke detectors, glass breaking sounds, dog barks, and outside movements. You can turn the smart light on and off, provide a hands-free emergency helpline call, and sound a siren when activity is detected indoors.

Without an Alexa Guard subscription, Astro can detect smoke and carbon monoxide, send smart alerts about broken glass, and operate smart lights.

As with Ring Protect Pro, if you return or unregister Astro, you will lose the trial version and functionality of Alexa Guard. Amazon’s policy regarding AlexaGuard subscriptions is as follows:

For existing Alexa Guard Plus subscribers, activating the Ring Protect Pro trial cancels the subscription. After a 6-month trial period, you can subscribe to Ring Protect Pro or Alexa Guard Plus to maintain access to Guard Plus benefits.

You can unlink your Amazon and Ring accounts on Ring.com or use the Ring app to suspend your Ring Protect Pro trial benefits. If you cancel your RingProtect Pro subscription during the 6-month trial period, you will not be refunded.

With Astro, you can video chat with friends and family. The robot will follow you and stay in the frame during the chat.

Screenshots / CNET What can’t you do with Astro on Amazon?

There are some restrictions. Astro is reportedly unable to climb or exit stairs. Also, according to Amazon, Astro cannot send smart alerts for activity sounds while investigating, patroling, or otherwise moving. Update this list for more information.

What you don’t know about Amazon Astro yet (and what you’re looking at right now)

Amazon has provided a fair amount of information to delve into, but there are still questions. Here is a list of what we are digging into. We will update it as soon as we know the details.

Privacy settings and policies How the Astro app works when you have manual control mode

