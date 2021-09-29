Pokemon Legends: Arceus-All the new Pokemon revealed so far





Pokemon Legend: Arceus launches was released on Nintendo Switch in January. This is a type of Pokemon experience that is significantly different from previous games. The adventure takes place long before Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls, when the Sinnoh region was still known as Jade and the concept of Pokemon Trainer did not yet exist. Jade has a lot of familiar Pokemon, but the area is home to some new monsters, including new evolutions and regional morphologies. There are all new Pokemon published so far.

New PokemonWyrdeer The Pokemon Company Category: Bighorn Pokemon Type: Normal / Psychic

Wyrdeer is a completely new evolution of Stantler, confined to the Jade region. It can release spiritual energy from the black antler and is highly regarded among the jade people. Players can summon and ride Wildia by playing the Celestica Flute.

Basculin is an evolution of Basculin’s jade. According to Pokemon folklore, Basculin evolves when it is “obsessed with the souls of other Basculins in schools that could not withstand the rigors of the upstream journey.” Like Wildia, players can summon a Basculegion on the Celestica Flute and ride across the body of water.

Kleavor The Pokemon Company Category: Ax Pokemon Type: Bug / Lock

The Jade Region Strike can evolve into a brand new Pokemon called Cleaver. This monster is partly rock and attacks with an ax-like arm. As part of the expedition, players need to fight and crush enthusiastic cleaver.

New Regional Form Hisuian Growlithe The Pokemon Company Category: Scout Pokemon Type: Fire / Rock

Native to jade, Growlithe is unique from other parts of the Pokemon world. Hisuian Growlithe is a type of fire / rock and has long fur to insulate them from the frigid climate of the region. Hisuian Growlithe is usually found in pairs.

Hisuian Braviary Pokemon Company Category: Battle Cry Pokemon Type: Psychic / Flying

The jade region’s rufflet evolves into another form of braviary. This variant is partially spiritual and can unleash mental shockwave attacks, fall into a trance state, and sharpen sensations and abilities. By playing the Celestica Flute, players can summon Hisuan braviaries and soar in the air.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be available for Nintendo Switch on January 28th. Anyone who gets a copy before May 9th is entitled to an early purchase bonus. The latest Pokemon Legends: You can take a closer look at the new Pokemon in the Arceus trailer.

