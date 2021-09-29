Netflix Acquires Night School – TechCrunch, Developer of First Game Studio Oxenfree





Night School Studio, an independent game developer known for story-driven titles like Oxenfree, announced today that it has been acquired by Netflix. This will be the first game studio purchased by the streaming giant.

With the announcement of Netflix, Mike Verdu, Vice President of Game Development, will be a valuable partner in building the creative features and libraries of Netflix games together with Night Schools’ commitment and track record of artistic excellence. I am writing. He added that Netflix plans to add exclusive games designed for all types of gamers and all levels of play included in their membership, with no ads or in-app purchases.

Night School Studio was founded in 2014 by Sean Krankel, a former senior game designer at Disney Interactive, and Adam Hines, a lead writer for Telltale Games. (Telltale Games is a Netflix partner who worked on interactive shows like Minecraft: Storymode Adventure before shutting down).

In a statement on the nightschool site, Crankel wrote that Netflix will provide movie, television, and now game makers with an unprecedented canvas to create and provide great entertainment to millions of people. increase. Our quest for Netflix’s track record of supporting story gameplay and diverse storytellers was a very natural combination.

For fans of Oxenfree and other nightschool titles, Krankel reassured them that they would continue to work on Oxenfree II and create a new gaming world.

The Netflix team takes great care to protect our studio culture and creative vision, he writes.

The news of the acquisition is less than a day after Netflix released three new casual mobile games in Poland, Italy and Spain, a month after releasing two games in partnership with the Stranger Things series. It hasn’t passed.

In a second-quarter shareholder letter from Netflixs, the company states that it is in the early stages of investigating game models and sees games as another content category, such as original movies, animations, and reality TV shows.

What would Netflix do if you were four years ago before working on mobile games? When I launched my children’s show, I tried interactive storytelling for the first time. The following year, we adopted the format for adult content in an episode of Black Mirrors Bandersnatch. Since then, other interactive children’s shows such as Minecraft: Story Mode and Emilys Wonder Lab have been added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/28/netflix-acquires-its-first-games-studio-oxenfree-developer-night-school/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos