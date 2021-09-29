



Free Download EaseUS LockMyFile Latest Version for Windows. It is complete offline standalone setup of EaseUS LockMyFile Free Download.

EaseUS LockMyFile Overview

EaseUS LockMyFile is a reliable, powerful yet easy-to-use application that provides advanced security tools to encrypt and shred your valuable files. It’s a complete suite that provides you with reliable and effective security features to help you quickly protect your files, folders, shared directories, and even external disks, flash drives and USBs. It is a smart application that uses strong and powerful encryption algorithms to put it in. Lock on your most valuable data, it allows you to hide your private files/folders from local disk or external (USB) disk, completely invisible to anyone or any program even in Windows Safe Mode. Hidden data cannot be seen or found in search results, not even in safe mode. Apart from file encryption and shredding, this great tool also allows you to get rid of files and folders that you no longer need, making sure that they are impossible to recover. You can also download Folder Lock Free Download.

EaseUS LockMyFile is an impressive application that provides a variety of means based on your needs to secure your data on a USB drive, internal hard drive, memory card or network drive. You can use one password to protect file folder and hard disk. And if you forget the password, you can easily find the lost password through your pre-set email, as it comes with a self-protection mode which means that when you enter the password wrong for more than five times, you will do it automatically. Get notification via email, it also enables you to set passwords for the shared folder on the network that limit access to it, it also has the ability to encrypt files and folders in GFL format or EXE file using AES encryption algorithm. So you can open encrypted EXE files or folders on other computers. It also allows you to create a secret folder on your USB external hard drive to add a strong level of security to control your files. You can also download VovSoft Hide Files Free Download.

Features of EaseUS LockMyFile

Here are some noticeable features that you will experience after free download of EaseUS LockMyFile

Technical Setup Details of EaseUS LockMyFile

Before you start downloading EaseUS LockMyFile Free, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Software Full Name: EaseUS LockMyFileSetup File Name: EaseUS.LockMyFile.1.2.2.rar Setup Size: 15MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Fully Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Version Added Last on: 29 Developers: EaseUS LockMyFile

System Requirements for EaseUS LockMyFile Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 50MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or above Processor EaseUS LockMyFile Free Download

Click the link below to start the free EaseUS LockMyFile download. This is complete offline installer standalone setup of Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

