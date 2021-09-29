



AngelicVibes – Elysian – Serum Bank Free Download. It is complete offline standalone setup of AngelicVibes – Elysian – Serum Bank.

AngelicVibes – Elysian – Serum Bank Overview

AngelicVibes – Elysian – Serum Bank is a great audio processing app for professional musicians and producers, designed to help them create high quality sounds. It’s a powerful and comprehensive app that comes loaded with a wide range of sounds from deep bass and melodic bells to mesmerizing pads and atmospheric tones. This great instrument brings into your musical arsenal over 120 expertly crafted sounds of Xfer’s popular Synthesizer Serum that will take your productions to the next level. You can also download Naroth Audio – Mood Guitars for free.

AngelicVibes – Elysian – Serum Bank is a complete application that offers a rich set of presets carefully designed from scratch by expert audio designers. It is an ideal instrument that offers an ideal range for producers who are looking for ambient, quiet and modern sounds. Although the software was created to produce Mellow Trap, Hip Hop and R&B but it can be used in many genres like Pop, LoFi and even electronic music. All available presets are neatly organized into 6 808s, 6 basses, 15 timbres, 6 guitars, 16 keys, 33 pads, 16 notes, 23 synths. You can also download Pulsar Audio – Echorec Free Download.

AngelicVibes – Elysian – Serum Bank Features

AngelicVibes – Elysian – Serum Bank Technical Setup Details

Before you start AngelicVibes – Elysian – Serum Bank Free Download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below

Software Full Name: AngelicVibes – Elysian – Serum Bank
Setup File Name: AngelicVibes-Elysian.rar
Setup Size: 64MB
Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup
Compatibility: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64)
Latest Version Added on: September 29, 2021
Developers: AngelicVibes

System Requirements for AngelicVibes – Elysian – Serum Bank
Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7/8 / 8.1 / 10
RAM: 1 GB
Hard Disk: 100 MB
Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher processor

Click on the link below to start AngelicVibes – Elysian – Serum Bank Free Download. This is complete offline installer standalone setup of Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

