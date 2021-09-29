Netflix Acquires Indie Game Developer Night School Studio for Gaming Initiatives





Netflix is ​​stepping up its efforts to include video games as part of its standard streaming subscription.

Angela Lang / CNET

Netflixhas has acquired Night School Studio, an indie game developer and publisher said in a blog post on Tuesday. This move is part of Netflix’s commitment to making video games part of its standard subscription.

At night school, the fusion of games and television has resumed. In 2016, we developed a mobile game based on the TV series Mr. Robot. This is a widely admired viral marketing campaign. Night School is also known for its game Oxenfree. There is also a history of Netflix. Night School worked on a game related to Stranger Things that was hurt by a development drama with another studio.

In July, Netflix confirmed that it has expanded to games, starting with ad-free games for mobile devices such as mobile phones and tablets that are available to subscribers at no additional cost with existing services. This extension represents the most meaningful move to a new kind of entertainment since it began streaming in 2007 and released its first original show in 2012. Netflixhas sketches a wide range of ambitions for the game, and finally Xbox and PlayStation.

“Night School wants to extend our story and design aspirations to unique and original games. Netflix has millions of people in movies, television, and now game makers. We provide an unprecedented canvas for creating and delivering great entertainment to people, “said Nightschool in a post. .. “Our quest for narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was a natural combination.”

With the move to games, Netflix has expanded from the core business of television programming and movies as the world’s largest subscription video service. It has long been pointed out that as Netflix grows, its competition extends beyond traditional television and film companies that are currently facing Netflix directly. The company has repeatedly called for game phenomena like Fortnite and YouTube, a powerhouse of user-generated video. This is one of the toughest competitions due to the huge amount of entertainment around the world.

And the game industry is an economic powerhouse. The growing interest during last year’s pandemic has helped to enter a larger market than the combination of film and North American sports. The global video game market is estimated to be worth nearly $ 178 billion last year and is expected to exceed $ 200 billion by 2023.

Netflix isn’t the only game extension. Amazon, which operates Prime Video, has invested in the cloud gaming service Luna and also has its own game studio. Google, the parent company of YouTube, has invested in its own Stadia game streaming service. AndApple, which produces its own movies and TV shows for the Apple TV Plus, has also expanded to the Apple Arcade.

However, Netflix is ​​unique in that it makes the game part of its sole subscription. Others offer gaming services as standalone products. It is usually bundled with many other memberships.

Currently playing: Watch this: 5 ways to get more out of Netflix

5:06

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/netflix-buys-independent-game-developer-night-school-studio-for-gaming-effort/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos