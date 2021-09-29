Ag Summit Focuses on Agricultural Technology





Editor’s Note: This is the first of three reports on the Nebraska Ag Technology Summit during Hasker Harvest Day. Here, the speaker looked at the current state of agricultural technology. In Part 2, we will discuss next-generation machines. And third, we will look at the evolving bioeconomy.

Ag technology has come a long way. At the first Nebraska Ag Technology Summit on Hasker Harvest Day in mid-September, visitors scrutinized topics that impact the industry. The event began with a look at agricultural technology.

Perhaps the best way to look forward is to look back. Craig Langemeier, a Nebraska product agronomist at Hoegemeyer Seeds, did that when he opened the agricultural technology part of the event.

Does anyone know the average soybean yield in 1996? He asked the attendees. It was 37 bushels per acre. Today, that number has grown to 50.6 bushels per acre nationwide and to more than 57 bushels in Nebraska.

So think about it, he said. In 25 years, we have raised the level of crop production.

Later, Langemaier turned his attention to corn, noting that the national average for 1996 was 127 bushels per acre. And the national average for 2020 was 174 bushels per acre.

In the case of corn, catching pests with Bt technology was able to increase yields by protecting the genetic potential of the crop and providing accuracy in pest management.

Breeding fine-tuning

The properties of biotechnology helped maintain crop yields, but it must be the first possibility. During the summit, Pioneer Seed’s agricultural manager Dunburning shared that the company employs more than 5,000 plant breeders worldwide. By analyzing these global hybrids, pioneers can bring more options to the market and have the opportunity to target the region.

In addition to targeted breeding-friendly analysis, Burning said the company is using drones to step up its breeding efforts. By using the precise aerial image, it is possible to cover the ground more accurately.

According to Burning, there are thousands of plots for developing crops. And it can take up to 6 hours to walk through those thousands of plots in one place. With drone technology, you can apply the same approach to cover the area in 30 minutes. And it’s a task you complete with one person, not six or seven.

Pioneer is also considering robot technology for plot development work, Burning said. And about the advanced techniques of seed development, he shared how trait expansion offers more options at the time of planting. He said there are more ways farmers can increase their yields, adding that they have more options for seed processing to protect their crops.

digitalization

Dan Ilten, Digital Business Manager at Corteva Digital Solutions, shared how digital agriculture is growing based on technology incorporated into agriculture. The focus is on bringing a higher level of precision to agriculture.

One area of ​​Granular’s business is to provide insights. What insights can you gain from the data? He said. When we think about the plan, we talk to the seeder about the plan and place the right hybrid on the right acre at the right speed. And from an agricultural point of view, you can make a floating rate birth plan.

Ilten will look at high input costs in 2022 and maximize its investment. So the cost of a suitable soil sample is about $ 10, right? He said that if you spend $ 10 and get good information for that money, it gives you $ 250 to $ 300 per acre of decision-making power.

Similarly, high-precision satellite data, delivered 2-3 times a week, helps maximize decision making in the farm. Ilten said these images help control water use, catch broken nozzles in pivots, and make better decisions for the farm.

Technology and field decisions

While focusing on irrigation, Trevor Mecham, Vice President of Global Technology Strategy at Valmont, recalled the conversation in the panel, noting that farmers wanted a better way to organize information. Farmers want to work with Granular, Pioneer, and Valley so that they can actually see that information in real time. Agriculture is not limited to plants. Yield starts from there.

Regarding weather variability, Mecham said farmers want to improve their ability to manage forecasts and many players are working to innovate in agriculture. He said he needed the ability to apply sensors to the pivot so that he could determine where and how much water to water.

Agricultural technology is advancing rapidly as farmers adopt more tools for biotechnology tools, enhanced crop protection, and seasonal crop management.

